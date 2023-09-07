Home » Gathering of Guests and Friends: Anshan Cultural Tourism Event Blooms the Steel City of Kyushu
News

Gathering of Guests and Friends: Anshan Cultural Tourism Event Blooms the Steel City of Kyushu

by admin

Kyushu guests and friends gathered in Anshan, a city known for its steel industry, to attend the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance 2023 (Qianshan) Annual Conference and Anshan Cultural Tourism Industry Promotion Conference. The event, organized by various government departments and tourism organizations, aimed to showcase the modern steel city’s cultural and tourism industry and attract visitors from around the world.

During the conference, Anshan’s cultural and tourism industry was promoted through various presentations and exhibitions. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the city’s attractions, delicacies, markets, and must-try experiences. The audience was impressed by Anshan’s rich cultural and tourism resources and expressed their desire to explore the city further.

Anshan has been making efforts in recent years to develop its cultural and tourism industry. The city has focused on optimizing its resources, creating diverse tourism products, and integrating culture and tourism. These efforts have resulted in the emergence of new and vibrant cultural and tourism offerings in Anshan. The city extends a warm invitation to visitors from around the world to experience its beautiful landscape and the enthusiasm of its people.

During the conference, 15 cultural tourism projects with a total investment of 11.18 billion yuan were signed and landed. This highlights the importance of projects in driving the development of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry. The city’s government has been actively supporting the industry, and the recent conference paved the way for new projects and investments.

The conference also provided an opportunity for members of the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance to discuss future development plans. Representatives from various renowned mountains across China gathered in Anshan to share their experiences and strategies. The event resulted in the passage of the alliance’s annual work report, the addition of a new alliance member, and the election of the next rotating chairman unit.

See also  Brusaferro, let's hope the Network of Rare Tumors - Friuli VG will be launched soon

Additionally, the conference facilitated communication and cooperation between travel agents and cultural tourism companies. Hundreds of travel agents from across the country participated in tourism exchanges and cooperation activities. The event also witnessed the signing of customer exchange agreements between well-known cultural and tourism companies and local travel agencies in Anshan. These agreements aim to deepen cooperation and attract more tourists to the city.

The grand event received high praise from attendees, who commended Anshan for its organization and hospitality. Experts and industry insiders expressed confidence in the future development of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry. The city’s rich tourism resources and warm hospitality were recognized and appreciated.

Overall, the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance 2023 (Qianshan) Annual Conference and Anshan Cultural Tourism Industry Promotion Conference successfully promoted Anshan’s cultural and tourism offerings. The event showcased the city’s modern steel industry in a new light and attracted attention and interest from visitors and industry professionals alike. With the support of the government and continued investment, the future of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry looks promising.

You may also like

Save more than 200 euros with the Bosch...

Telangana Police at the forefront in its performance...

Former Senator Arturo Char Implicated in Illegal Vote-Buying...

Director of the DIAN gave wise advice on...

Changzhou Launches Centralized Publicity Month for Universal Medical...

How events can become more visible and inclusive

Pakistan win against Bangladesh with another Babar Azam...

Hunter Biden Faces Potential Indictment on Weapons Charges,...

Opposing new ‘cold war’ essential: Chinese premier

China’s Service Trade Fair 2023: Over 1,100 Projects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy