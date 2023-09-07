Gathering of Guests and Friends: Anshan Cultural Tourism Event Blooms the Steel City of Kyushu

Kyushu guests and friends gathered in Anshan, a city known for its steel industry, to attend the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance 2023 (Qianshan) Annual Conference and Anshan Cultural Tourism Industry Promotion Conference. The event, organized by various government departments and tourism organizations, aimed to showcase the modern steel city’s cultural and tourism industry and attract visitors from around the world.

During the conference, Anshan’s cultural and tourism industry was promoted through various presentations and exhibitions. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the city’s attractions, delicacies, markets, and must-try experiences. The audience was impressed by Anshan’s rich cultural and tourism resources and expressed their desire to explore the city further.

Anshan has been making efforts in recent years to develop its cultural and tourism industry. The city has focused on optimizing its resources, creating diverse tourism products, and integrating culture and tourism. These efforts have resulted in the emergence of new and vibrant cultural and tourism offerings in Anshan. The city extends a warm invitation to visitors from around the world to experience its beautiful landscape and the enthusiasm of its people.

During the conference, 15 cultural tourism projects with a total investment of 11.18 billion yuan were signed and landed. This highlights the importance of projects in driving the development of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry. The city’s government has been actively supporting the industry, and the recent conference paved the way for new projects and investments.

The conference also provided an opportunity for members of the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance to discuss future development plans. Representatives from various renowned mountains across China gathered in Anshan to share their experiences and strategies. The event resulted in the passage of the alliance’s annual work report, the addition of a new alliance member, and the election of the next rotating chairman unit.

Additionally, the conference facilitated communication and cooperation between travel agents and cultural tourism companies. Hundreds of travel agents from across the country participated in tourism exchanges and cooperation activities. The event also witnessed the signing of customer exchange agreements between well-known cultural and tourism companies and local travel agencies in Anshan. These agreements aim to deepen cooperation and attract more tourists to the city.

The grand event received high praise from attendees, who commended Anshan for its organization and hospitality. Experts and industry insiders expressed confidence in the future development of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry. The city’s rich tourism resources and warm hospitality were recognized and appreciated.

Overall, the (China) Mountain Tourism Alliance 2023 (Qianshan) Annual Conference and Anshan Cultural Tourism Industry Promotion Conference successfully promoted Anshan’s cultural and tourism offerings. The event showcased the city’s modern steel industry in a new light and attracted attention and interest from visitors and industry professionals alike. With the support of the government and continued investment, the future of Anshan’s cultural tourism industry looks promising.

