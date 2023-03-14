Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 13th Topic: Gathering the majestic power of building a strong country and building a national rejuvenation——Two sessions of the country in 2023

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the new era and new journey, the mountains and rivers are magnificent and magnificent.

In the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in this hopeful spring, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress and the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee completed various agendas and came to a successful conclusion.

From March 4th to 13th, more than 5,000 deputies to the new National People’s Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference performed their duties and responsibilities, actively offered advice and suggestions, and played the era of democracy, unity, truth-seeking, and progressiveness.

On March 10, 2023, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held its third plenary session in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Cheng

The spring tide is surging, and it is time to set sail.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the closing meeting of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, calling for——

“Unite and work hard, pioneer and innovate, make achievements that are worthy of the times, history, and people on the new journey, and make due contributions of our generation to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation!”

Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the people of all ethnic groups across the country will move forward with confidence, energy, and courage, gathering majestic forces, and will surely create new great achievements with new great struggles.

Set the direction and go on the journey together—transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party into national will and joint action, and move towards new goals at a new historical starting point

This is a historic moment in the new era and new journey——

On the morning of March 10, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the third plenary session of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress.

The prolonged warm applause resounded through the Great Hall of the People, fully reflecting the common aspirations and aspirations of the entire Party, the entire army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country.

A solemn moment, a new beginning.

Looking back from a new starting point, the ten years of the new era have been so magnificent in the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation——

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the cause of the Party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, and my country has embarked on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

The five years since the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. Our party has united and led the people to win the battle against poverty as scheduled, build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, achieve the first century-old goal, and promote the cause of the party and the country to attract worldwide attention. major achievement.

2022 is an extremely important and critical year in the history of the party and the country. The Beijing Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics will be held safely and smoothly as scheduled, and the policies and measures for epidemic prevention and control will be dynamically optimized and adjusted. The annual economic growth will be 3%. The business has achieved fruitful results.

Stand in the torrent of history and feel the power of the times.

Zhao Wanping, vice president of Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences, was elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress for three consecutive terms. He has persisted in rural research for a long time, and has witnessed the extraordinary leap of the vast land of China from poverty alleviation to comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization, from comprehensive well-off to solid promotion of common prosperity.

“The achievement of great historic achievements is rooted in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm, and it is in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” Zhao Wanping said firmly.

Standing on a new starting point and looking out, the new journey full of glory and dreams is so magnificent——

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times to embark on a new journey.

The future is great, beat the drums to urge the levy.

The 2023 NPC and CPPCC will be the first NPC and CPPCC held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Produce a new session of national institutions and leaders of the CPPCC National Committee, review or discuss government work reports, plan reports, budget reports, work reports of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, work reports of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, reports of the two high-level committees, draft amendments to the Legislative Law, and institutional reforms of the State Council plan……

With the completion of various agendas, the strategic deployment and action guidelines established by the 20th Party Congress have been transformed into the will of the state through legal procedures.

The extraordinary two sessions of the country set a new direction for the new journey——

Based on the orientation of the new era, the two sessions of the National People’s Congress outlined a phased construction plan for the construction of Chinese-style modernization.

In his important speech at the closing meeting of the National People’s Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized “accelerating the advancement of Chinese-style modernization”, and the government work report proposed “solidly advancing Chinese-style modernization”. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”… At this year’s National Two Sessions, Chinese-style modernization was an important focus.

Raise the flag to orientate, and raise the eyes.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China summarized and elaborated on the theory of Chinese-style modernization. More than a month ago, at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly explained a series of major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization.

The understanding is deepened and the practice is constantly enriched. From promoting key core technology research to accelerating the development and application of cutting-edge technologies, from improving the modern logistics system to vigorously developing the digital economy, this year’s government work report focuses on speeding up the construction of a modern industrial system.

“Only by reducing the over-reliance on traditional industries can we turn around.” In recent years, the development focus of the company Jiao Yun, deputy to the National People’s Congress, has shifted from coal mining and coking to graphene, winning market competitiveness. He said that it is necessary to take the road map determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the guide and the construction plan drawn up by the National Two Sessions as the direction to push the enterprise onto the track of modern development.

Focusing on the new practical direction, the deployment of the National People’s Congress and the National People’s Congress firmly grasps the primary task of high-quality development.

“The new development concept must be fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented”, “The effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity must be better coordinated”, “The reform and opening up must be unswervingly deepened, and the development mode must be deeply transformed” “It must meet the people’s growing good Life needs to be the starting point and the end point.”

On March 5, when General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress, he further pointed out the direction of progress and provided important guidelines for promoting high-quality development with the “four musts”, systematically expounding The only way to promote high-quality development, the strategic basis, the inevitable requirements, and the ultimate goal.

After listening to the important speech of the general secretary on the spot, Liu Qing, the president of the Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute, said: “We must play the role of a test field for the reform of the scientific and technological system and mechanism, promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, and talent chain, and strive to become an implementation An important engine for innovation-driven development strategy and high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.”

Climb high and look far, grasp the general trend.

Leng Weiqing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., said: “The national strategy guides the development strategy of the enterprise. At present, the industrial chain we serve is ushering in the golden age of domestic substitution. The order status is good. It is important to insist on high-quality development The foundation and confidence to seize strategic opportunities.”

Aiming at the new target direction, the National Two Sessions will make arrangements for economic and social development throughout the year.

Gross domestic product will grow by about 5%, new urban jobs will increase by about 12 million, consumer prices will increase by about 3%, and grain output will remain above 1.3 trillion catties… A series of major expected goals for 2023 have been clearly set .

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. Significant.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must do a good job in the first year.

Looking at the whole year, representative Chen Yulu, President of Nankai University, believes that the Chinese economy has the ability to overcome difficulties and overcome obstacles. It has been developing and progressing in overcoming difficulties, and surpassing itself in responding to challenges. develop.

Looking forward to the future, Sun Dongsheng, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is full of confidence: “Today’s China is full of vitality, and tomorrow’s China will strive to achieve dreams. We are full of pride and down-to-earth, and we will embark on a new journey of Chinese-style modernization.”

Confidence, self-improvement, and strenuous efforts——walking with confidence on the road of Chinese-style modernization

On the afternoon of March 5, the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People was brightly lit. General Secretary Xi Jinping had a warm exchange with the delegates at the Jiangsu delegation’s deliberation site.

“In 2017, when you inspected XCMG, the key indicators of the 220-ton all-terrain crane you rode on have reached the first place in the world, and the localization rate has increased from 71% to 100%.” ​​Shan Zenghai, a representative from XCMG, brought General Secretary Xi Jinping There is good news.

This is the product debugging site of Jiangsu Xugong Group Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (drone photo) taken on May 9, 2022.Xinhua News Agency

The general secretary said affirmatively: “Your construction machinery has been produced and has reached the world‘s leading level. From the perspective of the world, our current manufacturing category is the most complete. At the same time, we still need to improve it. Going high-end, our high-quality development should be reflected here.”

In the afternoon of the next day, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and participated in the joint group meeting. Facing the eager eyes of the committee members, the general secretary said firmly: “Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have always insisted on ‘two unwavering’ and ‘three unchanged’, and have always regarded private enterprises and private entrepreneurs as our own. people.”

“The general secretary’s words are loud and clear, and the spring wind turns into rain. When it comes to our hearts, everyone feels warm and excited.” Representative Dai Xuebin, chairman of Lanrun Group, said that now the reform dividends are constantly being released, and the development environment continues to be optimized. “We will take advantage of the momentum , live up to the times, and seek development with enthusiasm.”

Confidence gathered and rose at this year’s National Two Sessions.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period of embarking on a new journey, and my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing.

Looking outward, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change. The global development and security situation is complex, and mankind is facing many common challenges.

Looking inward, my country’s reform, development, and stability still face many deep-seated contradictions. The triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations is still relatively large, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid.

Where there is confidence, there is strength, and there is hope.

“When will there be no difficulties? One by one, every year is good, and every year is good. The Chinese nation has been like this for more than 5,000 years.” At the Central Economic Work Conference held at the end of last year, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s heartfelt words resonated strongly.

From winter to spring is another journey.

Starting from the spring, the new start and new atmosphere show confidence——

“Born in spring, in the spring of hope.” Zheng Wangchun, Secretary of the Party Branch of Gulu Village, Hanyuan County, talked about the origin of his name.

On February 14, 2023, in Gulu Village, Yongli Yi Nationality Township, Hanyuan County, Sichuan Province, Zheng Wangchun communicated with foreign tourists by phone about visiting and staying in the village.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Bohan

Gulu Village is known as the “Village on the Cliff”. In the past, the villagers had to rely on trees and vines to climb the rock wall to get in and out of the village. After the opening of the cableway in 2018, the original 3-hour mountain road only takes 3 minutes, and tourists from other places come to check in.

Now, the pear blossoms in Yizhai will be in full bloom again. Clicking on the photos on the mobile phone and introducing the changes in the village to the representatives, Zheng Wangchun was full of joy: “My fellow villagers and I have more confidence in the future.”

The land of China is full of spring, the production workshop is getting more and more busy, the field is full of lively scenes, and the enthusiasm of the strugglers and dreamers is constantly bursting… The breath of vitality and vitality blows from the north and south, inside and outside the venue.

The opening report card is full of confidence. Standing on the “committee channel”, Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, showed impressive data: “This year’s Spring Festival holiday, the number of domestic tourists traveling across the country reached 308 million, creating a tourism revenue of 375.8 billion yuan. .”

Confidence is shown in the year-round goal chart. At the “Authoritative Department Talks Start” press conference, Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, revealed that 27 of the 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have higher economic growth expectations than the whole country this year. The realization of the goal creates the conditions and lays the foundation.

Starting from the spring, new policies and new measures will strengthen confidence——

At Yantian Port in Shenzhen, Guangdong, with the sound of the international container liner, the giant ship carrying new energy vehicles embarked on a voyage to sea.

At the venue, Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd., said: “China‘s production and sales of new energy vehicles have ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. Last year, 679,000 vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 120%.”

Robots work at the Geely Automobile production workshop in Linhai, Zhejiang Province (photo taken on March 27, 2018).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Bogu

This year’s plan report proposes to build a number of landmark projects and deepen international production capacity cooperation and third-party market cooperation. This allows Ningde Times Chairman Zeng Yuqun to capture greater opportunities for development: “We must face up to difficulties, continue to develop domestically, unswervingly go out, and strive to occupy the commanding heights of the global new energy industry.”

The macro-policies will be launched together, the kinetic energy will be enhanced to implement practical measures, and the investment in people’s livelihood will be increased. The policy “combination boxing” in the government work report, plan report, and budget report will be coordinated and coordinated to ignite the confidence “engine” to promote the development of the whole year.

Adhere to the supremacy of the people and continue to realize the people’s yearning for a better life. From the basic synchronization of residents’ income growth and economic growth, to the promotion of employment of college graduates in a more prominent position; from the promotion of high-quality medical resources expansion and sinking and regional balanced distribution, to the balance of compulsory education, the improvement of vocational education, and the innovation of higher education… …The two sessions of the country deployed new measures for people’s livelihood in various aspects, and outlined a new picture of people’s livelihood development.

The construction of the rule of law in China escorts high-quality development. Equally protect the legitimate rights and interests of various market entities, punish crimes in food, finance, energy resources and other fields according to law, and issue opinions on optimizing the rule of law environment to promote the development and growth of the private economy… The two high reports have brought more benefits to the confidence index.

Starting from the spring, China conveys confidence to the world——

“China‘s two sessions released a lot of important information, which is not only very important for China‘s future development, but also of great significance to the sustainable development of the world.” Today’s Russian International News Agency reporter Asai participated in the report of China‘s two sessions for the first time, and the warm atmosphere of the conference made him quite excited.

China‘s “Two Sessions Time” and the world‘s “China Time”.

On the eve of the opening of the National Two Sessions, the International Monetary Fund substantially raised its forecast for China‘s economic growth, and Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and other international investment banks also raised their forecasts, showing their confidence in China‘s economic recovery.

“I feel the enthusiasm and vitality of the Chinese people, and China has returned to the track of rapid growth.” Evandro Carvalho, director of the Brazil-China Research Center of the Brazil Vargas Foundation, who recently visited China, said with emotion.

The international media cast a vote of confidence in the expected GDP growth target of around 5%. The Wall Street Journal reported that China‘s economy kicked off the Year of the Rabbit with a rebound, a start that raised the possibility of stronger global growth this year.

The government work report once again emphasizes “greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital”. This strong signal has made many multinational companies look forward to it. “Hundreds of American companies are eager to expand their business in China,” said Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council.

China‘s development benefits the world, and China‘s development cannot be separated from the world.

Woo Soo-geun, president of the Korea-China Global Association, believes that the open economy advocated by China is a good way to bring the global economy back on track and benefit the people of all countries. As a responsible major country, China is constantly striving to achieve win-win results through expanding cooperation.

Concentrate on the same direction—practice the whole process of people’s democracy, gather wisdom, make good strategies, and gather consensus, inspiring hundreds of millions of Chinese people to work together for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation

“I’m very glad that, as a member of the Jiangsu delegation of the new National People’s Congress, I will discuss the country’s affairs with you.” General Secretary Xi Jinping said cordially when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation on the afternoon of March 5.

On January 19 this year, as a representative candidate nominated by the central government, General Secretary Xi Jinping ran for election in Jiangsu and was elected as a representative of the 14th National People’s Congress with unanimous votes.

On that day, Wei Qiao was elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress for the first time. Six years ago, she quit her job and returned to the countryside from the city to explore digital field planting. She is now the chairman of the Yongxing Agricultural Machinery Mechanization Professional Cooperative in Zhenjiang New District, Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province.

“Our young people and intellectuals also need to flow in two directions. On the one hand, they will become new citizens in the process of urbanization, and on the other hand, there is a great demand for talents in the countryside. It is very good for comrades like Wei Qiao to go to the countryside!” Exchange Among them, General Secretary Xi Jinping praised Wei Qiao’s choice.

Whether it is a new citizen, a new farmer, or a new professional group, they are present in the new National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The 14th National People’s Congress has a wide range of representatives, ensuring that there are appropriate numbers of representatives from all regions, ethnic groups, and all walks of life. Front-line workers, farmers, professional and technical personnel, and women’s representatives account for a higher proportion of the total number of representatives than in the previous session. improved.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference added an environmental and resource sector, with a total of 85 members, including party and government leaders in the field of environmental resources, scientific researchers in the field of ecological and environmental protection, and heads of enterprises in the field of energy and resources. This meets the needs of promoting the construction of a beautiful China.

During the National Two Sessions, Wang Yongcheng, vice chairman of the China Association for the Blind, revealed his heart: “The party and the country attach great importance to the cause of the disabled, and always pay attention to and care about us. Forging ahead on a new journey, everyone is a participant and a builder. I can’t see the wonderful world, but can make wonderful contributions.”

On March 7, 2023, Wang Yongcheng wrote suggestions on Braille paper in the resident room.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xinxin

This is a vivid practice of people’s democracy in the whole process——

In the hall of democracy in China, the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and the rule of law are organically unified, and the party’s ideas, the will of the country, and the wishes of the people are closely integrated.

During the two sessions of the country, General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation and discussion of the group three times and listened to the speeches of 18 representatives.

On March 6th, the Lunar New Year’s Awakening and the warm spring sun, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the Juying Hall of Beijing Friendship Hotel to participate in the CPPCC joint group meeting and listen to everyone’s opinions and suggestions.

When a member made a speech, he talked about the development of emerging industries. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that for emerging industries, we must do a good job in overall planning, find out how big the market is and where the risks lie, and we must prevent them from being invincible all the way and going deep alone, only to be completely wiped out by others in the end.

The general secretary turned his attention to the leading comrades of the central government and state agencies present at the meeting, and further emphasized that the national industrial policy must be prudent, and the formulation of industrial policies and the promotion of industrial development must be prudent. It is hoped that our new energy industry will not only seize the opportunity to take advantage of the trend, but also coordinate the relationship between development and security.

Party and state leaders, representatives, and staff of relevant departments gather together to discuss ideas and countermeasures around major issues. The two sessions are an important platform for brainstorming and pooling efforts.

Throughout the whole process of the two sessions of the country, the delegation of the National People’s Congress fully deliberated, and the CPPCC circles discussed heatedly.

Three “Representative Channels” and three “Member Channels”, 42 delegates were interviewed by reporters; three “Ministerial Channels”, 9 department heads responded to hot concerns; two speeches at CPPCC meetings, 26 members stepped onto the podium ;

The First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress received a total of 271 proposals and more than 8,000 proposals from deputies; the First Session of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference received a total of 5,399 proposals.

The whole process of people’s democracy not only has a complete institutional procedure, but also has a complete participatory practice.

On March 13, the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress voted to pass a decision on amending the Legislative Law, adding the provision that “legislation should uphold and develop the people’s democracy throughout the process” to ensure that people’s voices can be heard in legislative activities and in all aspects of legislation. They can understand the situation from the grassroots and actively respond to the new demands and expectations of the people.

When reviewing the draft amendment to the Legislative Law, Sheng Hong, the first secretary of the Party Branch of the Ronghua Residential Area, Hongqiao Street, Changning District, Shanghai, marked the relevant clauses of the “Grassroots Legislative Contact Point”.

On February 17, 2023, at the Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao Street, Shanghai, National People’s Congress representative Sheng Hong (first from left) and representatives of residential areas discussed issues related to community service functions.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

In November last year, it was at the grassroots legislative contact point in Hongqiao Street that representatives from all walks of life participated in a consultation meeting to put forward opinions and suggestions on the draft amendment to the Legislative Law.

“From national legislation to community governance, the whole process of people’s democracy has been deeply integrated into everyone’s daily work and life. What we enjoy is extensive, sufficient, real, concrete, and effective democracy.” Sheng Hong said.

Build consensus with democracy and enhance unity with consensus.

The convening of the two sessions of the country has allowed the expectations and aspirations of hundreds of millions of people to effectively connect the top-level design and decision-making arrangements for the development of the party and the country.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words at the CPPCC joint group meeting were sonorous and powerful: “Only when all the people think in the same direction, work in the same direction, help each other in the same boat, unite as one, dare to fight, and be good at fighting, can we continue to win new and greater victories.”

Seize the day and night to compose a new chapter—work hard and work hard to make a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country

The spring is spreading, the Taihang Mountains stand majestically, and the Hongqi Canal flows endlessly.

“Achieving the goal of the second centenary struggle is a matter of one or two generations. We are at the right time, we must live up to it, and we must make the contribution of our generation.” Soon after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping was During the inspection in Anyang City, he came to Hongqi Canal and issued a strong appeal.

On February 5, 2023, tourists visited the Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Xiangxin

“The spirit of the Red Flag Canal is an indelible historical memory of the Chinese nation. It will always shock people and inspire us to move forward.” Gao Yong, deputy to the National People’s Congress and mayor of Anyang City, said that the grand goal of building a strong country and national rejuvenation is inspiring and inspiring. , We must resolutely implement the spirit of the two sessions of the country, and create new achievements with new struggles.

Unswervingly promote high-quality development, always adhere to the supremacy of the people, better coordinate development and security, solidly promote the practice of “one country, two systems” and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, and strive to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind…

On the new journey, in order to get off to a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the National Two Sessions are a mobilization meeting to unify thinking, gather strength, and overcome difficulties.

Facing the spring, take advantage of the momentum.

Adhere to reform and innovation, strive to be the first to set the tide——

On March 10, the institutional reform plan of the State Council was voted and approved at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress.

The institutional reform of the State Council is an important task of the party and state institutional reform, focusing on strengthening the optimization and adjustment of institutional responsibilities in key areas such as science and technology, financial supervision, data management, rural revitalization, intellectual property rights, and aging work.

Re-establish the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, and the National Data Bureau, deepen the reform of the local financial supervision system, optimize the responsibilities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and improve the aging work system…

Chen Huiqing, the mayor of Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, believes that the reform plan is highly targeted, powerful, and involves a wide range of areas. It focuses on solving some difficult issues of great importance and social concern. will have an important impact on economic and social development.

This year is the forty-fifth year of reform and opening up, and the two sessions of the country have played a strong voice that reform and opening up will not stop.

When General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation, he pointed out that in accordance with the requirements of building a high-level socialist market economic system and promoting high-level opening to the outside world, we must deepen reforms in key areas, coordinate and promote the construction of a modern infrastructure system and a high-standard market system, and steadily Expand institutional opening-up.

In the first month of this year, my country’s actual use of foreign capital increased by 14.5% year-on-year, and it continues to be a hot spot for foreign investment and business development. In the first two months of this year, the total value of my country’s exports of goods trade increased by 0.9% year-on-year, and the scale hit a record high in the same period.

“Reform and opening up is the source of vitality for the development and progress of contemporary China.” Representative Huang Maoxing, vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences, said that continuing to comprehensively deepen reforms and unswervingly expand opening up can further release the momentum of innovation, entrepreneurship and creation in the whole society, allowing us to continue to gain advantages , Win the initiative and win the future.

Carry forward the spirit of struggle, insist that the green hills will not relax——

“In the face of profound and complex changes in the international and domestic environment, we must be calm, maintain concentration, seek progress in stability, take active actions, unite as one, and dare to fight.”

This important conclusion made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he participated in the CPPCC joint group meeting provides a scientific epistemology and methodology for effectively coping with risks and challenges and winning new and greater victories on the new journey.

Facing difficulties and dangers, overcoming thorns and thorns; grasping the time and trend, moving forward bravely.

National People’s Congress representative and professor of Hunan University of Science and Technology Wan Buyan and his team adhere to the concept of “where the country lags behind others, that is the direction of our efforts”, face the country’s major scientific and technological needs, bravely climb the peak of science and technology, and make deep-sea resources and geological drilling The key core technologies are firmly in the hands of the Chinese themselves.

“We Chinese are capable and ambitious, and if someone wants to choke our necks, it won’t choke us,” Wan Buyan said.

The more complicated the situation and the more arduous the task, the more we must maintain strategic focus and persist in running our own affairs well.

During the National Two Sessions, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that whether we can fully build a socialist modernized country on schedule depends on the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology.

“Achieving high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology means that when the motherland needs it, it can be used and done if it wants to be done.” Member Tang Changhong, chief model designer of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, said proudly.

Maintain a fighting attitude, the more difficult and dangerous the more forward——

“Let the children go to a good school nearby, find a good hospital for medical treatment, and have a good ecological environment in the village…” During the National Two Sessions in 2019, Li Liancheng, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xixinzhuang Village, Puyang County, Henan Province, said to General Secretary Xi Jinping Eight dreams of farmers.

Dreams are gradually becoming reality. Li Liancheng, who was re-elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress, talked about his ninth dream this year: the dream of bringing science and technology to the countryside to help revitalize the countryside.

How do new dreams become reality? “You’ve won the prize, just lead the folks to work harder, and happier days are yet to come.” Li Liancheng said.

Only hard work can achieve great achievements, and hard work can make dreams come true.

On the new journey, we are faced with the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability. The risks and challenges will only increase and become more severe.

Anchor new goals and complete new tasks, only struggle.

From the “first city in modern China” that started with textiles to the “trillion GDP city” today, the manufacturing industry is the distinctive background of Nantong, Jiangsu. Representative Wu Xinming, Mayor of Nantong City, said that we will persist in revitalizing the city through industry and manufacturing, strengthen investment promotion and increase volume, technology empowerment to improve quality, strengthen the group, strengthen the chain and optimize the structure, and lay a solid foundation for high-quality development in an all-round way.

On March 11, the “Struggle” full-sea deep manned submersible successfully completed the first international manned deep-diving scientific research voyage around Oceania.

In the waters of the Western Pacific Ocean, the manned submersible “Jiaolong” left the scientific research vessel “Xiangyanghong 09” and prepared to enter the water for the last dive of China’s ocean voyage 38 (photographed on June 13, 2017).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Shiping

From the “Jiaolong” to the “Deep Sea Warrior” and then to the “Struggle”, China‘s manned deep diving has continued to make breakthroughs. Member Ye Cong, the chief designer of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation’s full-sea deep manned submersible, is full of ambition, “Facing the country’s major needs, let larger-scale, stronger-performance deep-diving equipment serve the national mission, the ‘Struggle’ is here to report. “

Looking forward to the future, the avenue is broad.

Embarking on a new journey and striding forward in the spring breeze, the people of all ethnic groups across the country are more closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, strengthening historical self-confidence, strengthening historical initiative, adhering to integrity and innovation, maintaining strategic determination, carrying forward the spirit of struggle, and being brave Overcome difficulties and continue to contribute to the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation! (Reporters Zhao Chao, Ye Qian, Hu Hao, He Zongyu, Yang Yuhua, Chen Gang, Duan Xu)

