In compliance with the national offensive against crime and through the Comprehensive Strategy Against Extortion – EICEX, it dealt a heavy blow against criminal structures that had been committing crimes in the municipality of Ciénaga.

In an articulated work, uniformed members of the Gaula Magdalena in coordination with units of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants and the Attorney General’s Office, captured Jesús David Perea De Oro in flagrante delicto for the crime of aggravated extortion.

Alias ​​“Jesús”, apparently threatened his victims through messages via WhatsApp, phone calls and visits, identifying himself as a member of the organized armed group Self-Defense Forces Gaitanistas of Colombia.

It may interest you: Gaula investigates alleged extortion involving the Police in Santa Marta

On the other hand, investigative work allowed the involvement and dismantling of the Organized Criminal Group “Los Pachencas Ciénaga”, by court order Fermin Eduardo Ballesteros Carrillo alias “Fermin”, Sara Elena Salazar Hormanaza alias “Sara”, Dagoberto Galán Pérez alias “Dago” were captured ”, Breiner Javier Caro Rodríguez alias “El barón”, Jaime Enrique Caro Avendaño alias “Coco” and Jesús David Melo Alban alias “Brayan”, for the crime of aggravated conspiracy for extortion purposes, homicide, illegal possession of firearms and extortion; Likewise, a subject was captured in flagrante delicto for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Alias ​​”Fermin”, worked as a hitman and is attributed 15 homicides executed between 2021 and 2022, alias “Sara” financial leader is the sentimental partner of alias “Albert”, who was captured on September 29, 2021; for the commission of selective homicides: 02 homicides perpetuated on August 8, 2022 in the municipality of Ciénaga Magdalena are clarified; giving capture to their material authors. Alias ​​“Dago” hitman, alias “Baron” drug coordinator, alias “Coco” logistics.

The aforementioned allegedly identified themselves as members of “Los Pachencas Ciénaga” basing their criminal activity and strengthening their sources of financing, on the commission of crimes such as extortion of property owners, merchants, motorcycle taxis, informal vendors,

teachers, shopkeepers and the community in general, likewise, exerted pressure on the victims in order to force them to pay the economic demands, in exchange for not attacking their lives and that of their families.

You may also be interested in: Gaula Magdalena provides recommendations against extortion

In the same way, these subjects offered a surveillance and security service to properties located in rural areas of the Department, which was imposed by this criminal organization. The captured were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Santa Marta Metropolitan Police invites citizens to report any criminal act that affects the safety and healthy coexistence of citizens through line 123 or the number on their quadrant.