(ANSA) – TREVISO, APRIL 11 – The 23-year-old prop of the Italian national rugby team and Benetton Treviso Ivan Nemer has started a journey with the “Il Razzismo è a bad story” to raise awareness on the issues of racism.



This following the disqualification imposed on him by the Federal Tribunal of the Fir for the attitudes assumed towards his teammate Cherif Traoré, to whom Nemer, according to him, for “goliardia”, had given a banana at Christmas, and by Traoré had been denounced in the last December.



At the same time, Nemer confirmed his willingness to intervene as a scrum specialist in the federation’s Migrant Project. Thus the “Razzism is a bad story” association was contacted by the Fir to propose “a path of awareness and training for the player” which will also involve Benetton in activities with local realities committed against racism.



The path, for Nemer, had begun last March 22 with the participation of the pylon in the presentation of the free fanzine published by “Razzismo è una bella storia”, which collects thoughts, comics, poems from those who experience racism and are committed to fighting it . On that occasion Numer had met the sociologist Gustavo Garcia, who will accompany him as a tutor in the activities of the coming weeks. Among these visits to structures that support the journey of migrant people in transit on the border between Italy and France, moments of exchange with associations and sports networks engaged in the fight against inequalities in Padua and Treviso. On these occasions Nemer will make his sporting skills available by teaching the practice of rugby to migrants.



“In all honesty, I had never found myself taking part in appointments that dealt with similar themes and this helped me realize how much we can still improve as a community – Nemer’s words -. I am curious and excited by the path that awaits me and from the idea of ​​being able to transfer my experience”. (HANDLE).

