The former president and director of the Liberal Party, César Gaviria, called a bench meeting, to be held next Wednesday, April 12, so that the ranks of liberalism decide the official position on the health reform.

Faced with this legislative initiative presented by the National Government, this party requested, jointly with other political groups that are part of the government coalition, such as the Conservative Party and the La U party, that a series of recommendations be included , but in the course of the last week of March the divorce of the party with the reform became clear, since the community clearly said that they would not accompany it.

However, at the beginning of this week, on Monday, April 3, the national director of the community called a meeting, precisely to “discuss issues related to the Health Reform and other issues of national interest.”

Through this concise message it is clear that the party continues to debate internally regarding its position with this reform, and we will have to wait until after Easter to find out if they make their latest position more flexible in this regard, or if, as indicated in the same letter , refer to other issues of national interest.

The meeting of Minister Corcho with liberal parliamentarians

This was a call that coincided with a controversy led by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, who met with representatives of the Chamber of the Liberal Party on March 30 in the department of Arauca, to discuss the project to reform the system to health in the country.

According to complaints generated by the media, other politicians participated in the meeting, including candidates for governor of the department and mayoralties in the territory.

In the complaints, made known by the liberal deputy Juan Quenza in an interview with W Radio, he commented that the meeting took place at the Casa de Confianza, a place where meetings of the candidate for the mayoralty of Arauca, Arauca, Eliana Galeano, take place.

The politician commented in the conversation that the minister failed to keep an appointment she had scheduled at the San Vicente Hospital, to meet with Germán Rozo, representative to the Chamber for the Liberal Party, member of the Seventh Commission and speaker of the Health reform.

They would not support the reform

And it is necessary to take into account that in recent days the Liberal party not only decided not to support this reform, but also warned that congressmen who will support it on their own would be sanctioned by the community.

The Liberal Party, the first of the three parties to say that it would not support the initiative through an official statement on Tuesday, March 28, was clear in noting that there was no conciliation regarding some of the lines proposed by the activity, which is why which they decided to remove their support.

“In the last conversations with the President of the Republic, the Minister of Health and their technical teams, we observed that these lines, the basis of any agreement, have not been reflected in the writing of an article for the presentation of the bill,” he pointed out. the Liberal party at the end of March.

He pointed out, so that there would be no room for mistakes, that the lines formulated by the party to be incorporated into the reform responded to the need for Colombia to have a reform built on what was built, promoting substantial improvements to the health and dignity of people and that does not generate regressiveness in the fundamental right to health.

Penalties for parliamentarians who support it

And later in the week, on March 31, that stance was radicalized. Apparently, and this is a hypothesis supported by W Radio journalist Lucas Pombo, “César Gaviria will use his powers to sanction liberal congressmen who deviate from the party’s official position and support the government’s health reform. Dissidents will also be punished by taking away their guarantees in their regions of influence”, the journalist tweeted on March 30, 2023.

This was a decision that would respond to an eventual move by the National Government, to seek votes within this party (also from the Conservative and La U) in exchange for bureaucratic quotas to save the health reform. This reform, some senators of the Historical Pact such as Roy Barreras have warned, if it falls, it could generate a domino effect compared to all the other reforms that are being processed in the Congress of the Republic.

