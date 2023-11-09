Gaza citizens deprived of food, risk of diseases

Web Desk: Gaza citizens have been deprived of water, food and medical facilities for more than a month, the United Nations has said that basic services such as health, sanitation, access to clean water and food are not available in Gaza and the entire system has collapsed. is close to happening. On October 9, Israel announced the complete closure of Gaza’s borders, after which the supply of food, water, fuel and medicine was completely stopped.

Human rights groups have been warning about water shortages in Gaza for years. In 2021, the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health stated that 97 percent of the water available in Gaza is undrinkable.

Due to the non-availability of electricity, the water purification plants have also been closed, due to which the citizens of Gaza have been deprived of clean water.

According to the statement issued by the World Health Organization, each person needs 50 to 100 liters of water per day, but in Gaza, each person has an average of only 3 liters of water, which is used for all purposes, including drinking. . When a person is dehydrated, the kidneys are first affected and then the heart is affected. After that various diseases arise.

Share this: Facebook

X

