Gaza Ministry of Health: “41 family members were killed in Israeli airstrikes” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Cumulative deaths in Gaza exceed 13,000



[가자지구=AP/뉴시스] Al Arabia reported that the Gaza Health Ministry of the Palestinian armed political faction Hamas announced on the 19th (current time) that 41 members of a family were killed in an Israeli military airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The photo shows smoke rising from the Gaza Strip, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on the 16th. 2023.11.20.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Seong-geun = The Gaza Health Ministry of the Palestinian armed faction Hamas announced on the 19th (current time) that 41 members of a family in the Gaza Strip were killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military, Arab media outlet Al-Arabia reported.

The Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health released a list of the dead, saying that in the early morning of the same day, the Israeli military carried out an airstrike on a house in the Zaytoon area of ​​Gaza City, killing 41 members of a family.

Previously, after occupying the western part of Gaza City, the Israeli military designated Jabalia and Zaitoun as its next attack targets.

AFP news agency reported that fierce fighting took place between the Israeli army and Hamas in Zaytoun on this day.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on the 7th of last month, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed and 30,000 injured, Gaza authorities said. Of these deaths, at least 5,500 are children and 3,500 are women.

