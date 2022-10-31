Listen to the audio version of the article

The expectation had already circulated in recent days, but the preliminary estimate of GDP for the third quarter released by Istat went beyond expectations: it was feared that the technical recession would start, but the seventh consecutive quarter has arrived in a positive way. And not a little: between July and September the Italian economy grew by 0.5%, bringing the growth acquired in 2022 to + 3.9%. The final result, and above all the drag on next year, will depend on the results of the fourth quarter: but the new data reinforces the trend of a year, 2022, which had already given satisfaction.

The thrust of services

The summer production was mainly driven by services, probably thanks in particular to the propulsive effect of a tourism that registered sold-out numbers (the details on the components of GDP will be analyzed by Istat with the final estimate). The industry, on the other hand, is slowing down, and this raises (and confirms) the main alarms on the prospects for the coming months. Together with the fact that internal consumption has been confirmed as the pillar of Italian growth also in recent months: and precisely internal consumption, together with manufacturing production, is the item most at risk with the continuation of inflation that continues to run as explained last Friday by the same Istat.

Technical recession postponed

In short, the data is positive. And from the point of view of public finance, it strengthens the room for maneuver that was already ample this year due to the growth in the first six months and the rush of tax revenues. While the main unknowns are focused on next year. However, when the government, in the Update to the Def expected in the Council of Ministers by Friday, could aim for a growth target of around 1% thanks to the expansionary effect of the anti-crisis measures that will be introduced in the budget law; and thanks to a dynamic 2022 that removes the risks of a negative legacy over the next year. In short, the technical recession has not been averted: but it is at least postponed.