The Saxon CDU sees it differently. When asked by MDR SACHSEN, the parliamentary group’s socio-political spokesman, Alexander Dierks, referred to the responsibility of the federal government in questions of pension law. “It would have been up to the federal government to find a holistic solution for the whole of Germany in this issue, which is actually important for many people. The federal government did not succeed.” The hardship fund is a “sham solution” that passes the ball of responsibility to the federal states.