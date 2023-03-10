Home News GDR pensions: Dispute over Saxon accession to the hardship fund
GDR pensions: Dispute over Saxon accession to the hardship fund

The Saxon CDU sees it differently. When asked by MDR SACHSEN, the parliamentary group’s socio-political spokesman, Alexander Dierks, referred to the responsibility of the federal government in questions of pension law. “It would have been up to the federal government to find a holistic solution for the whole of Germany in this issue, which is actually important for many people. The federal government did not succeed.” The hardship fund is a “sham solution” that passes the ball of responsibility to the federal states.

Under certain conditions, the hardship fund provides for a one-off payment of 2,500 euros for GDR pensioners. Eligible are, among others, former employees of the post office, Reichsbahn or ballet dancers. A total of 17 occupational groups come into consideration. Women divorced under GDR law can also apply for help if the marriage lasted at least ten years and at least one child was born of it. Other possible beneficiaries include Jewish quota refugees and late resettlers.

