In the opinion of the President of the Central Association of the Housing Industry (GdW), Axel Gedaschko, the obligation to renovate apartments is not feasible. The obligation to renovate, insulation with an energy efficiency rating, goes back to a draft law by the EU Parliament.

EU Parliament wants to have it renovated – EU Parliament plans fines of up to 50,000 euros

“The President of the Central Association of the Housing Industry (GdW), Axel Gedaschko, criticizes the EU Parliament for its plans to have old buildings with poor energy balances renovated in terms of energy. The draft law in its current form is a “disaster” for people with middle and low incomes, i.e. the majority of tenants, Gedaschko told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Gedaschko calls the EU Parliament’s proposal that all residential properties should achieve EU energy class E by 2030 and even class D by 2033 “simply irresponsible”. The former Economics Senator from Hamburg also warned of extremely high costs. If owners refuse to implement the renovation obligation, a fine of up to 50,000 euros could be due, according to Gedaschko. However, the energy renovation is also very expensive. “All in all, a minimalist calculation would be between 80,000 and 120,000 euros for a single-family house. That would be new windows, new basement ceiling insulation, attic insulation, larger radiators, a new heating system – but whether insulation of the outside walls of the house would also be included in the price, I would put a question mark there.” Gedaschko also referred to the back and forth about Ban on new gas and oil heating systems. Although climate protection is a joint task, where everyone has to do their part and pay, fair funding methods must be found, said Gedaschko. In terms of politics, he called for a “practically feasible and socially and economically feasible energy transition.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: scaffolding for thermal insulation, via dts news agency