Gear King Feng Zhanhua plans the gear industry to seize the US$1 trillion electric vehicle market by 2030- Business Times

According to Bloomberg data, it is estimated that by 2030, the annual sales of electric vehicles will reach 33 million, and the market size will reach as high as 990 billion US dollars at a price of 30,000 US dollars per vehicle, far exceeding the sum of computers and mobile phones. The labor force will be more than 10 times, and the scale will double to 1.98 trillion US dollars in 2040.

More than 30 years of gear researchThe president of Chung Cheng University, Feng Zhanhua, is not only full of peaches and plums, but also a number of gear software, hardware and technologies developed by himself, which create an output value of nearly 10 billion for Taiwan’s gear industry every year, and contribute to the country. He said that Taiwan has the best electric vehicle industry chain in the world, and he called on industry, government, academia and research to work together to stabilize the pace and meet the fierce international competition.

Feng Zhanhua pointed out that the electric vehicle industry currently uses the largest amount of gears, and the competition is also the fiercest. Taiwan’s biggest competitor is the mainland. In addition to the huge domestic demand in the mainland, the electric vehicle is the world‘s largest market. Taiwan’s gears for electric vehicles The development of the field is leading the world. If it can be deeply cultivated, it will have a great chance to become a global electric vehicle gear production center in the future.

The bottleneck is that if the gear industry wants to set up factories overseas, the most important thing is to master the knowhow of the processing and production management system in its own hands. However, most of the gear processing equipment used by the industry today is purchased from Europe, America and Japan. When the machine is being maintained and repaired, the processing data and related information in the controller may leak out, which is extremely unfavorable to Taiwanese manufacturers.

The current gear industry is developing towards green manufacturing. For example, high-speed, high-efficiency and dry cutting, cutting tools, machinery, and production management systems need to be upgraded. There are more and more considerations from design to manufacturing. In the past, cutting was gear hobbing, and in the future it will be POWER SKIVING Mainly, in the case of micro-feed mass production, the linear axis is easy to wear and tear. If imported equipment is used, the maintenance time will be long. If short-term repair is required, it is necessary to use locally produced equipment.

Today, although the long-term stability of Taiwan-made gear processing equipment is insufficient, if it can be introduced into intelligent and closed-loop manufacturing, it should be able to make up for the instability and lack of precision of the machine, and produce high-precision and high-quality gears. It is recommended that the government should Resources are invested in the development of domestic equipment and processing tools, which is the key to industrial development and the core of competitiveness.