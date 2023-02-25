With a turnover of over 6.6 million euros, Geartec closed 2022 with a 30% growth compared to 2021, confirming a trend already highlighted in recent years. “An important increase that consolidates our positioning. A strategy that is reflected in the positive trends of the specific technical sectors with which Geartec collaborates especially since we have focused on micromachining as a differentiating core business,” specified the technical director Giancarlo Piatti.

Future projections are also very positive thanks to recent investments which, when fully operational, will be able to further increase the production potential of the Legnano (Milan) company. In fact, at the beginning of 2023 the company acquired a new Emco MAX Mill 630 5-axis milling center intended to support the other devices, such as the recent DMG Mori DMU50 5-axis milling center which required an investment of 500,000 euros , equipped with the Robo Trex 52 automation system capable of automatically loading and unloading semi-finished and finished pieces.

“Our parterre of machines has become so important that today it consists of no less than 20 machining centres: a real integrated system which in 2022 produced over 30,000 pieces only as regards micromachining whose value contributes 1.3 million euros on total turnover”, added Piatti. Electronics is generally confirmed as the most important and profitable sector for Geartec, with an overall incidence of 36% of the company’s total operating volume, while the food & beverage, mechanical and manufacturing and medical markets occupy respectively 30%, 11% and 8% %.

2023 also promises to be an important and transitional year for a series of other initiatives that the company has completed and is implementing. In fact, a photovoltaic system has just been installed which confirms Geartec’s commitment and attention to sustainability. According to forecasts, this plant will cover approximately 30% of annual electricity consumption. The innovations anticipated by Piatti also include the start of construction of a new shed adjacent to the current headquarters, with an area of ​​500 square meters for a total investment of around 2 million euros. the new structure will be ready by 2023 and will be completely dedicated to micromachining and all applications that require complementary machining and precision milling, accurate executions, in compliance with extremely tight tolerances, alongside assemblies and other special treatments which may concern, in perspective, not only plastics but also other materials.

“A further turning point in an ongoing process that consolidates our specific positioning. In fact, Geartec is increasingly qualifying as a highly qualified strategic consultant able to assist customers in choosing the most suitable materials and processes according to specific needs. This has become our operational focus which makes us expert and reliable interlocutors, timely and completely different from other contractors”, concluded Piatti.

Geartec offers turned and milled parts, injection molded parts, extruded profiles and pre-assembled assemblies. Thanks to specific tools and equipment for polymeric materials, it is able to respond to the performance and quality requirements required in the aerospace, electronics and automotive sectors. In compliance with European Directive 2023/2006, particular attention is paid to the choice of material – purchased from Ensinger or from the main European manufacturers – to the identification and traceability of each single piece, so that the proposed solutions are also suitable for applications in the food, pharmaceutical and medical.