GEB opens expectations for further investment

THE GROUP Energía Bogotá (GEB) is a solid company, with a robust corporate governance and a coherent organizational strategic plan that allows it to meet its objectives and a growth plan that end up generating greater value for shareholders and improving the lives of the people who are in the areas of influence of the company and its subsidiaries in the countries in which it operates: Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Guatemala.

The statement was made Jorge Andres Tabares Angelfinancial vice president of that multilatina, in ‘GEB Talks’, a Group space that is broadcast on YouTube in which internal experts explain relevant aspects of the company’s business to the audience.

On this occasion, Tabares announced some of the results of GEB, how the businesses move, the investment plans and the growth strategy of the company and its portfolio of electricity and gas assets, which is today an integrated platform with a position leadership in strategic markets in the region.

“The positive numbers, which we will reveal in the middle of this month, are driven by operating results, which benefited from business growth, the diversified portfolio by sectors and countries, the positive operating results in the distribution of natural gas in Peru and the transmission of electrical energy in Colombia. We are making investments to continue growing and continue generating financial and social value”, explained Tabares.

In this sense, he pointed out that GEB has an international vocation and that is why he sees great opportunities for growth in Brazil and Peru, while continuing to look at possibilities in Colombia and other countries. “Current business in Peru and future dividends from Brazil, where we have been acquiring important power transmission assets, will allow for greater risk diversification in the future. The growth strategy we have has been effective: it shows us that the participation of international ebitda in 2017 was 21%; in 2022, 27%, and we project that in 2023 it will be 36%”, he explained.