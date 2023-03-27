news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 27 – The Gedi Group has received from Finint bank, in the role of promoter and direct subscriber, an offer aimed at purchasing the titles Corriere delle Alpi, Mattino di Padova, Messaggero Veneto, Nuova di Venezia and Mestre, Il Piccolo, the Tribuna di Treviso and Nordest Economia.



The parties will now enter into exclusive negotiations – explains Gedi – to allow the due diligence to be carried out and, in parallel, will proceed with the preparation and discussion of the contractual documents that will govern the operation. The signing of the agreement, subject to the positive outcome of the negotiations, is expected within the month of June.



“The agreement will become definitive – explains Gedi – upon satisfaction of the usual conditions precedent for operations of this nature and of the procedures envisaged by current provisions”. Gedi Gruppo Editoriale is the leading daily information group in Italy, leader in the printed and digital media with publications such as La Repubblica, La Stampa, various local newspapers and other periodicals. Gedi is also one of the main national radio poles, which includes a brand of absolute excellence such as Radio Deejay, as well as Radio Capital and Radio m2o.



With OnePodcast, Gedi is also the main Italian producer of digital audio content and also operates in the multi-platform advertising sector, through A. Manzoni & C.



(ANSA).

