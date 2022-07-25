Home News Gelmini: “A journey has begun with Calenda, I will carefully follow his work”
Gelmini: “A journey has begun with Calenda, I will carefully follow his work”

“Let’s say that a journey has begun today and I will certainly follow carefully the work that Calenda is doing”.

This is said by the minister for regional affairs and autonomies Maria Stella Gelmini on the sidelines of an event in Bologna. «I agree with the appeal that Calenda has addressed to both citizens and parties, it seems to me a serious, concrete initiative and very close to the Draghi agenda. I think that today there is no need for propaganda and easy slogans, but to continue the work that the Draghi government had begun and above all not to throw away the reforms and also the resources of the NRP ».

“What happened in Forza Italia – continued the minister – cannot be declassified for personal reasons. It seems to me that the decision to bring down the Draghi government at the most difficult moment for the country is a choice that turns its back on the Italians and which unfortunately Salvini’s populist and sovereign drift has prevailed ».

“But this is not what the country needs – concluded Gelmini – so I distance myself from these choices”.

