Gematik aims to optimize digital signing

According to the results of the survey, the so-called comfort signature, which doctors can use to sign up to 250 documents a day at once, is already well received. Accordingly, 36 percent of the more than 2000 respondents regularly use the digital signature. The practical thing is that you don’t have to re-enter the PIN of your electronic healthcare professional ID card (eHBA) every time, the ID card remains in the card terminal. A batch signature, which enables multiple signatures with one click, is particularly suitable for mass applications such as e-prescriptions or the electronic certificate of incapacity for work (EAU).

