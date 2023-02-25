Home News Gems: 3D printed jewelry!
News

Gems: 3D printed jewelry!

by admin
Gems: 3D printed jewelry!

Positioning itself against mass production and fast fashion, Savingan emblematic jewelry brand, creates one-of-a-kind handcrafted 3D pieces upon request.

In this interview, Alexander Drachenberg e Jennifer Grecoco-founders of Gems, explain the beginnings of the company, the unique concept they present with their brand and the various technologies of their online store, such as Grasshopper, ShapeDiver e Shopify.

From the interview, the various aspects of the design workflow and their vision on the future of the brand and the jewelery sector emerge.

Read the full interview…


See also  Quarrel in the car between mother, son and the woman's partner: a knife appears, the man is wounded

You may also like

Renoir in Italy, a revolution in the name...

Santa Marta dazzled in the Showcase of Anato...

The Beijing section of the Yongding River starts...

41% of Italians are without a diploma, 5...

The tax reform (Final)

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Provectus arrives to accelerate digital transformation

To invest in a changing world GS Asset...

Approved the regional environmental management plan of Chocó...

Before Li Keqiang stepped down, he appeared frequently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy