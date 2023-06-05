Gendarmerie officers stop the perpetrator of the murder

Hamid Rizky

The murderer of his daughter-in-law presented himself to the Royal Gendarmerie at the Turabi Center, Sidi Aissa, in the province of Fakih Bensalah, today, Monday, after the authorities and their aides tightened the noose on him after he tried to flee outside the region.

Private sources revealed to Hespress that the suspect contacted the aid of an authority and told him of his whereabouts, after which he was arrested and placed under theoretical guard measures at the Judicial Center in al-Faqih bin Saleh in order to deepen the search with him about the circumstances of his commission of this crime.

The same sources added that the detainee, who is in his fifties, had tried to flee immediately after committing the crime of killing his daughter-in-law, who is about 42 years old, after he hit her in the head with a stake that was enough to take her life in the very place.

The suspect had disappeared from sight as soon as he committed this crime, which mobilized the Royal Gendarmerie elements who used trained dogs, but despite that they were unable to locate him, which drew severe criticism from activists on social media, as it came in a blog post. Sarcastic: “Yet [المجهودات الجبارة] The murderer introduces himself this morning, after a deep sleep in his house.. He calls the presenter and tells him that he is at home.”