Home » Gender equality: a new 2030 agenda for the World Bank – Capsud.net
News

Gender equality: a new 2030 agenda for the World Bank – Capsud.net

by admin
Gender equality: a new 2030 agenda for the World Bank – Capsud.net

The World Bank has released its new gender strategy 2024-2030. This is what this Breton woods institution announced on its social networks.

The new gender strategy is inspired by the first, called:

« The Common Strategy for Gender and Gender Equality 2016-2023« .

This new strategy will be officially launched in 2024. It intends to highlight the resolute ambition to accelerate gender equality for a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future. This is why it includes 3 objectives below:

Ensure essential well-being by ending gender-based violence and enhancing human capital; Open and broaden economic prospects. This, by improving equal access to more and better jobs, economic assets and important services such as health, digital and mobility; engage more women as spearheads of a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future. What are the prospects for these objectives?

Apart from removing barriers to equality between men and women, the new strategy will boost economic productivity, reduce poverty, strengthen social cohesion and improve the well-being of current and future generations.

According to the World Bank, reducing employment disparities between women and men could lead to a 20% increase in GDP per capita in the long term. But also, she asserted that involving women in the fight against climate change translates into better outcomes in resource governance, environmental conservation and disaster preparedness.

.

The policy to be put in place for the success of the project

Thus, the World Bank intends to mobilize financial resources and encourage collective action on the issue. But also, to set up its various researches. This, like the impact assessments and thematic work on the actions to be taken.

See also  Strengthening the epidemic prevention work of the college entrance examination to ensure that all the candidates should be tested for the Inner Mongolia college entrance examination preparation work conference held - China Education Online

It should be noted that equality between men and women is a right recognized by international legal instruments.

.

Emongo Gerome

You may also like

Economic balance of the first year of the...

World cycling championships: Ganna triumphs in pursuit, bronze...

DRC: closing of the 9th Games of La...

Unable to Access Website? Your Web Browser is...

Worrying increase in street dwellers in Santa Marta

Swimming: Pasquale Sanzullo wins the “Crossing of the...

What to do when there is knee-deep water...

Daniel Sancho, alleged murderer of a Colombian doctor...

With the motorcycle against a car, a 16-year-old...

21 injured and several damages left by an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy