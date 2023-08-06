Gender equality: a new 2030 agenda for the World Bank – Capsud.net

The World Bank has released its new gender strategy 2024-2030. This is what this Breton woods institution announced on its social networks.

The new gender strategy is inspired by the first, called:

« The Common Strategy for Gender and Gender Equality 2016-2023« .

This new strategy will be officially launched in 2024. It intends to highlight the resolute ambition to accelerate gender equality for a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future. This is why it includes 3 objectives below:

Ensure essential well-being by ending gender-based violence and enhancing human capital; Open and broaden economic prospects. This, by improving equal access to more and better jobs, economic assets and important services such as health, digital and mobility; engage more women as spearheads of a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future. What are the prospects for these objectives?

Apart from removing barriers to equality between men and women, the new strategy will boost economic productivity, reduce poverty, strengthen social cohesion and improve the well-being of current and future generations.

According to the World Bank, reducing employment disparities between women and men could lead to a 20% increase in GDP per capita in the long term. But also, she asserted that involving women in the fight against climate change translates into better outcomes in resource governance, environmental conservation and disaster preparedness.

The policy to be put in place for the success of the project

Thus, the World Bank intends to mobilize financial resources and encourage collective action on the issue. But also, to set up its various researches. This, like the impact assessments and thematic work on the actions to be taken.

It should be noted that equality between men and women is a right recognized by international legal instruments.

Emongo Gerome

