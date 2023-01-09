General Administration of Customs: 250,000 inbound passengers successfully cleared customs on the first day of “Class B and B Control”
Beijing News
2023-01-09 22:05
subscription
Beijing News According to the official WeChat news released by the Customs, the new coronavirus infection was adjusted to “Class B and B Control” on the first day. Customs across the country strictly supervised and optimized services. From 0:00 to 24:00 on January 8, a total of 251,045 inbound passengers were supervised , 396 ships entering the country by water, 325 aircrafts entering the country by air, 6323 trucks entering the country by road, and 83 trains entering the country by railway, all of which have been successfully cleared.
Editor Liu Jiani
Source: Customs official microblog
