General Administration of Customs: 250,000 inbound passengers successfully cleared customs on the first day of “Class B and B Control”

Beijing News

2023-01-09 22:05

Beijing News According to the official WeChat news released by the Customs, the new coronavirus infection was adjusted to “Class B and B Control” on the first day. Customs across the country strictly supervised and optimized services. From 0:00 to 24:00 on January 8, a total of 251,045 inbound passengers were supervised , 396 ships entering the country by water, 325 aircrafts entering the country by air, 6323 trucks entering the country by road, and 83 trains entering the country by railway, all of which have been successfully cleared.

In order to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and implement the “Class B and B management” of the new coronavirus infection in a smooth and orderly manner, the General Administration of Customs requires the national customs to always adhere to the supremacy of the people, the supremacy of life, and the mind of “the greatest country”. On that day, leaders at all levels of customs across the country commanded forward, and the majority of customs officers adhered to scientific prevention and control, precise policy implementation, improved response preparations, followed laws and regulations, unified regulations, strictly implemented, and smoothly and orderly implemented port health and quarantine work, and effectively strengthened port quarantine. line of defense.

Editor Liu Jiani