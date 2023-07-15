General Eduardo Zapateiro: the true story of his departure from the Army

From that moment, Zapateiro decided to continue in the Army and train to be a great brigadier. “At that moment I said, I am here to serve Colombia. I liked the military service that I explain in the book, the whole story. I arrived in Cartagena and told my father that I no longer wanted to be a doctor, that I wanted to be an officer in the Army. And I had the full support of my father, being a great doctor, a prestigious doctor. In Cartagena I had all the support, not my mother’s, but the mothers are adjusting to the feelings of their children.

In his book, Zapateiro narrates unpublished details of his military life, until he reached the highest position in the National Army: “In the book I explain there are three parts of the book and I tell the story of military life from my high school days, I finish my military service early, I arrive at the military school and 1/1 is a second lieutenant, lieutenant, captain, 20% of the book. 1/2. Major, lieutenant colonel and colonel, which is 1/2 of the book with 20% and the main course of the book is 1/3, which are the grades already at a strategic level, which is Brigadier, General, Major, General, General and Commander of the Army.

The book, as an autobiography, is full of memories and vibrant moments in the history of Colombia from a perspective within the National Army. “And there I center all the attention, remembering everything that has been happening in the country throughout the history of my 40 yearswhen I graduated and gave me the diploma, President Belisario Betancur Cuartas and until I ask for my voluntary retirement from the President of the Republic of my time of that four-year period, Dr. Iván Duque Marquésand accepted all my explanations and arguments so that I could say goodbye to the Colombians, because I am still building the country”.

The truth about Zapateiro’s resignation from the National Army

As soon as Petro was elected President of Colombia, Zapateiro decided to step aside: “Because I defend the institutional framework. The corps of generals represents the institutionality, it represents the soldier and well, I in my capacity as commander of the Army I felt he was beaten, hurt, offended, with a trill that Senator Petro placed, current President of the Republic. And I was not going to accept that. I was clear with the president, I was clear with the General Body”.

The book is also a critique of the Government of Gustavo Petro, for whom Zapateiro preferred to resign than serve as General Commander. “I left it written in this book so that you never forget that generals respect each other.”

We asked Zapateiro how the government has qualified the change so far: “No, this year has been a disastrous year. It’s not just Zapatero who says it, Colombians say it. As a former Army commander, I’m here to support whatever government it is, but it’s just that What we are seeing today is that the country is very weak on the issue of security, and security is the essential axis for a country, because that is where everything comes from”.

For Zapateiro, security in Colombia ostensibly declined since Petro came to power: “Security, which guarantees us that the rest of the fields work, that everything in the country can be done, that we can reach the territories to consolidate with all State institutions, but today in the territory The ELN guerrillas are loose, the FARC dissidents, all those self-defense groups that are rude, are criminals, just like all those criminal groups.”

Eduardo Zapateiro firmly believes that the path is submission and is concerned that the armed groups in Colombia are getting stronger: “The great damage that they have done to the country is immeasurable, it is incalculable. So I think today that if we Colombians do not heed that cry that we are hearing from all of Colombian society and that the current ruler does not stop, does not think and does not reorganize his course, it could lead us to the general abyss”.

The management of the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces, for Zapateiro, has lost a lot of capacity. “Very weak, very weak, because the State can never kneel. A State can never withdraw because it can remain on its knees with the humiliation of bandits and criminals and that he does not forget he does not forget him, that he is negotiating with bandits and the bandit never stops being a bandit”.

Despite his differences with Petro, Zapateiro assures that he does not lead any opposition movement: “I want to tell the Colombians that here Zapatero is no one’s enemy and I am opposing no one. What I am is defending the country, because that is the obligation of the active and retired generals”.

General Zapateiro also does not approve of Iván Velásquez’s management as Defense Minister and was emphatic: “It makes me worry that he was expelled or removed from Guatemala for doing things he shouldn’t do. I’m worried that Colombia is thinking of doing the same, to start opening folders to the generals, admirals, the military, the police who have given everything for this country. That is worrisome and when you have a history you have to look at it very well, with a magnifying glass, with a magnifying glass and with the eye of a good cubero ”.

