[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 05, 2023]A few days ago, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the Central Office, took on a new post as secretary of the working committee of the central and state organs, and Guo Wenqi, a former key member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, served as deputy secretary.

According to the information released by the party building portal of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the state organs, Cai Qi has concurrently served as the secretary of the working committees of the central and state organs, and Guo Wenqi is the deputy secretary in charge of daily work of the working committees of the central and state organs.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Work Committee of State Organs are agencies dispatched by the Central Committee to lead the Party affairs work of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and various departments of state organs in a unified manner.

According to public information, Guo Wenqi, who is nearly 60 years old, once served as the deputy director of the State Food and Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, and the head of the Organization Department; in December 2020, he became the director of the Political Department of the Ministry of Justice; He successively served as the deputy secretary of the working committee of the central and state organs, and the leader of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission in the Central Organization Department.

The 67-year-old Cai Qi is a confidant of Xi Jinping. During his work in Fujian and Zhejiang, he worked with Xi Jinping for a long time and was trusted by Xi Jinping. Cai Qi “entered Beijing” in 2014 and served as the deputy director of the Office of the National Security Committee of the CPC Central Committee; since 2016, he has served as deputy secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee, mayor, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee.

In November 2017, Cai Qi was criticized by the outside world for measures such as forcibly driving out the so-called “low-end population”.

After Cai Qi became the director of the Central Office, he became the new “big steward” of Zhongnanhai. At present, he holds multiple positions, including member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, director of the Central Office, and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Committee and state organs.

Cai Qi served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo concurrently as the director of the Central Office, which is quite rare in the history of the CCP, bringing the position of the Central Office back to the Wang Dongxing era. After the “Cultural Revolution” ended in 1977, Wang Dongxing, director of the Central Office, served as a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and vice chairman of the Central Committee.

However, Dr. Wang Youqun, a former official of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, once wrote an article in The Epoch Times, stating that the most important consideration for Xi Jinping to let Cai Qi serve as the director of the Central Office is to prevent a coup. Xi should let him lead the Central Security Bureau, control the words and deeds of current and retired CCP state-level senior officials under Xi, and prevent them from colluding in private to launch a coup.

Wang Youqun believes that in addition to preventing high-ranking officials like Ling Jihua from ruining his major events, the ten years since Xi came to power have been shrouded in the cloud of coups. Rumors of scolding Xi, anti-Xi, anti-Xi, asking Xi to step down, and coups have been endless. Xi hopes to use Cai Qi as a ruthless character to deter, prevent, and strike possible coup forces.

Current affairs commentator Li Lin told The Epoch Times that the appointment of Cai Lai as the director of the Central Office shows that Xi attaches great importance to the director of the Central Office, a candidate for a key position in the party, and must be taken over by the most trusted person. But it also exposed how few people Xi can trust in the party.

Li Linyi said that each of Cai Qi’s positions has real power, and Cai is simply too busy to keep an eye on this territory. “So from this perspective, Xi’s move is more like a last resort, reflecting Xi’s deeper concerns about the safety of the power in his hands.”

