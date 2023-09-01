General Pavel Mack’s security radar – episode 31 | Company | .a week

.eugen Korda + .company +

1. september 2023

In the 31st part of our podcast, Eugen Korda talks to General Mack about how the Ukrainians succeed in destroying military targets in the interior of Russia and in the occupied Crimea, about their progress on the front in the Zaporozhye region, about Germany, which is the second most important supplier of military equipment and humanitarian aid, also about Africa, which is experiencing a period of coups d’état.

They act:

General Pavel Macko, Eugen Korda.

The podcast is released every Friday.

