The general of the Alpini Nicola Piasente with the mayor of Salerano Tea Enrico last November in Salerano

Ceremony Saturday 10 at 19.30. It is an honorary recognition motivated not only by her roots in Salerano, being her great-grandmother originally from this municipality, but also by having worked without savings, with availability, generosity and professionalism, in difficult and delicate contexts both abroad and at home, supporting the community whenever necessary and proving to be an important and effective force on which to rely fully and safely

SALERANO. The conferral of honorary citizenship to General Nicola Piasente, commander of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade, will be held on Saturday 10, at 7.30 pm, in the new council chamber of Salerano, in piazza Unità d’Italia. “We realize – explains the mayor of Salerano Tea Enrico – that those leading up to the Gathering will be intense days, full of commitments, but this ceremony is meant to be a short interlude between one engagement and another, almost intimate, but exciting for us. as well as for the General and his family. It is an honorary recognition motivated not only by her roots in Salerano, being her great-grandmother originally from this municipality, but also by having worked without savings, with availability, generosity and professionalism, in difficult and delicate contexts both abroad and at home, supporting the community whenever necessary and proving to be an important and effective force on which to rely fully and safely. In a nutshell: demonstrating, in silence and with pride, to be a true Alpine ». «Last November – he continues – we were lucky enough to have him visit here, we read his emotion in being in town and perceived his attachment to the roots that lead him to intertwine his life with our territory. We felt his deep love for that parent, raised by his great-grandmother born here, back in 1895. Here is our thanks, then. The thanks of our country that from Saturday will be a little bit of him too. Gratitude accompanying a gift that fills us all with pride ». –

