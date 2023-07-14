General Secretary Xi Jinping Highlights the Five Outstanding Characteristics of Chinese Civilization and the Significance of the ‘Two Combinations’

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech emphasized the importance of understanding and grasping the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization and the significance of the “combination of the two” in cultural inheritance and development. Tang Zhouyan, a special researcher and professor, highlights five remarkable features of Chinese civilization.

Firstly, Chinese civilization has outstanding continuity. It is the only civilization in the world that has never stopped, making it a miracle in human history. The long history of Chinese civilization, from the Spring and Autumn Period to the present, has influenced and enriched Chinese culture.

Secondly, Chinese civilization boasts outstanding innovation. Throughout its history, the Chinese nation has shown a spirit of innovation and creativity in various fields such as art, technology, literature, and governance. Notable examples include the four major inventions, influential thinkers like Confucius, and magnificent architectural structures.

Thirdly, Chinese civilization is characterized by outstanding unity. Chinese culture has had a strong focus on unification, which has been deeply ingrained in the political tradition. The belief that unity brings peace and prosperity has shaped Chinese history and created a harmonious relationship among different ethnic groups.

Fourthly, Chinese civilization is known for its outstanding inclusiveness. Chinese culture promotes mutual respect, tolerance, and the assimilation of different cultural forms. Throughout history, various schools of thought, religions, and foreign cultures have been embraced and incorporated into the fabric of Chinese civilization.

Lastly, Chinese civilization has an outstanding peaceful nature. The Chinese nation has always pursued peace and harmony, with kindness towards neighbors and seeking to build a global family. China has consistently prioritized “peace and prosperity” as its governing goal, while advocating justice and upholding international order.

Additionally, General Secretary Xi Jinping stresses the importance of the “combination of the two” in the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This combination refers to the integration of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional culture. Understanding this concept is crucial for cultivating a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and promoting the construction of a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

In conclusion, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech emphasizes the significance of understanding the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization and embracing the “combination of the two”. This understanding will contribute to the continuous development and prosperity of Chinese culture and the building of a modern socialist country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

