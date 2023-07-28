Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspects Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City

Subtitle: Journey into History and Ecological Conservation

Date: July 25, 2023

Byline: Xinhua News Agency

Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province – On July 25th, General Secretary Xi Jinping embarked on an inspection tour of the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province. The purpose of his visit was to gain insights into the local efforts in preserving historical and cultural heritage as well as strengthening ecological civilization construction.

The Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road has a rich history, with evidence of tree planting dating back to the Qin Dynasty. Over time, this route transformed into a magnificent boulevard adorned with ancient cypress trees, spanning hundreds of miles. It was famously depicted by Tang Dynasty poet Li Shangyin in his work “The promenade is full of green cypresses, the setting sun shines on Wujin. The Jingyang is still windy and windy, and the ancient clouds are vast.” This picturesque scenery is locally known as the Shu Road, while the world refers to it as the “Cuiyun Corridor”.

During his visit, General Secretary Xi Jinping appreciated the lush greenery and natural beauty of the corridor. He emphasized the need to protect and promote the cultural significance of this ancient route. The preservation and revival of historical sites contribute to both local tourism and the national endeavor to pass on China‘s rich heritage to future generations.

Accompanied by local officials and environmental experts, General Secretary Xi Jinping received a briefing on the ongoing conservation and restoration efforts along the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road. He expressed his satisfaction with the progress made and encouraged continuous endeavors in boosting ecological civilization construction.

The Cuiyun Gallery, a series of photographs, depicted the transformation of the Cuiyun Corridor over the years. The photographs captured the stunning scenery as well as improvements in the preservation and promotion of the ancient route. From the recent images taken on July 25, 2023, to those from the 1980s and 1990s, the gallery showcased the restoration journey.

This visit reinforced the importance of protecting China‘s cultural and natural treasures while promoting sustainable development. The recognition and preservation of ancient sites like the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road contribute not only to the nation’s rich history but also to the global understanding and appreciation of world heritage.

The extensive efforts made in preserving the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road serve as a testament to China‘s commitment to cultural heritage and ecological conservation. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of this historic route in Guangyuan City marked a momentous occasion in the ongoing endeavor to protect and promote China‘s profound legacy.

As General Secretary Xi Jinping concluded his visit, he commended the local communities, government, and conservationists for their dedication to safeguarding this integral part of China‘s history. With continued focus and dedication, the Cuiyun Corridor will serve as a symbol of China‘s resilience, showcasing the harmonious blend of cultural heritage and ecological preservation for generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

