General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter Inspires the Development of the Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Private Economy

In a recent congratulatory letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his appreciation for the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and highlighted its important role in the development of the private economy. President Xi’s letter has inspired officials and workers within the Federation, as well as the broader community of private economic professionals.

President Xi emphasized the need to unite private economic professionals and continuously create new prospects for the development of the Federation. He stated that the Federation’s work is a critical part of the party’s united front and economic efforts. President Xi’s letter reaffirmed the importance of the Federation’s contributions over the past 70 years and provided clear guidelines for its future work.

The officials and workers of the Federation of Industry and Commerce system have been deeply moved by President Xi’s congratulatory letter. They have expressed their commitment to following his guidance, working towards the development of the private economy, and achieving new successes.

The Federation of Industry and Commerce is a people’s organization and chamber of commerce under the leadership of the Party. Its success is integral to the overall success of the Party and the country. President Xi’s recognition of the Federation’s work has been seen as a great encouragement by those involved.

Hu Linhui, director of the Research Office of the Federation, stated that they will keep President Xi’s instructions in mind and further enhance the party’s leadership over the private economy. They see it as their responsibility to work with the cohesion of private economic professionals and play a role in building a strong country.

Zhang Shangdong, former deputy inspector of the General Office of the Federation, expressed his appreciation for President Xi’s affirmation. He believes that the Federation will grasp the central task of the party and the country in the new era, which is to strengthen the ideological and political guidance of private economic professionals.

Zhang Xinghai, chairman of the Chongqing Federation of Industry and Commerce, intends to integrate the spirit of President Xi’s letter into his work. He will promote the healthy development of the private economy in Chongqing and continue to contribute to its high-quality development.

President Xi’s congratulatory letter also emphasized the importance of the chamber of commerce affiliated with the Federation. It serves as an organizational support for the united front work of the private economy. Li Meng, President of the Beijing Young Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce, sees President Xi’s letter as a clear direction for future work. He will promote the construction of the chamber, consolidate the ideological foundation of young entrepreneurs, and build consensus for progress.

President Xi’s letter has reminded everyone of the importance of strengthening ideological and political leadership. Xiang Qitao, deputy director of the United Front Work Department, intends to innovate party-building methods in the private economic field and gather the power of private entrepreneurs. This will further enhance the role of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in guiding and supporting private enterprises.

The Federation of Industry and Commerce plays a crucial role in promoting the “two health” of the non-public economy and the well-being of people within it. Chen Jin, deputy director of the United Front Work Department, stated that the Fuzhou Federation will focus on promoting “two health” and continue to provide guidance and services for private enterprises.

Dong Limin, chairman of the Tianjin Binhai New Area Federation of Industry and Commerce, understands the importance of creating a good business environment for the high-quality development of private enterprises. He will focus on corporate financing and rights protection and strive to attract more companies to settle down.

Chen Zhilie, Chairman of the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce, is deeply reflecting on how to promote the high-quality development of the private economy. He believes that private entrepreneurs should focus on their main business and continue to innovate and seek development.

Sang Yao, chairman of the Wujin District Federation of Industry and Commerce, expressed gratitude for President Xi’s warm words. He stated that they will continue to build a solid ideological foundation and work alongside the party and government to address the needs of private enterprises.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has provided a renewed sense of purpose and direction for the Federation of Industry and Commerce. It has motivated officials, workers, and private economic professionals to work towards the high-quality development of the private economy and create new opportunities for its growth.

