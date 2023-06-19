General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum encourages compatriots on both sides of the strait to unite together

Deepen friendship, enhance well-being, deepen cross-strait integration and development

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum encourages compatriots on both sides of the strait to unite

Southeast Net, June 19th (Fujian Daily reporter) On June 17th, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum, clarifying that “the country is good, the nation is good, and compatriots on both sides of the strait will be good.” The principle of the great principle declares the policy proposition of continuously promoting cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepening the integration and development of various fields across the strait, jointly promoting Chinese culture, and promoting the spiritual harmony of compatriots on both sides of the strait, which fully embodies the deep concern and care for the vast number of Taiwan compatriots. The vast number of cadres and people in our province and Taiwanese businessmen in Fujian and Taiwan have expressed that they should follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, share the vast opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, concentrate on promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and take advantage of the opportunity to devote themselves to national reunification and national unity. Rejuvenate the great cause of the future.

In his congratulatory letter, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits communicate and make friends through the Straits Forum, strengthen friendship, improve well-being, and get closer and closer. It is hoped that the Straits Forum will continue to add vitality to the expansion of cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and the deepening of cross-strait integration and development.

The person in charge of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the province said that on the occasion of the 15th Straits Forum, General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum. I also deeply feel the heavy responsibility, and will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s congratulatory letter, and use it as a powerful driving force to promote the work on Taiwan in the new era, and guide the party members and cadres of the province’s Taiwan system to effectively unify their thoughts and actions into the Party Central Committee’s decision-making on Taiwan. Deployment, continue to respect, care for, and benefit Taiwan compatriots, increase efforts in the construction of demonstration zones for integrated development in our province, promote the integration and development of Fujian and Taiwan in various fields, and firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two establishments” with practical actions. Two maintenance”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter reflects the great importance attached to non-governmental exchanges between the two sides of the strait, and is full of deep love and ardent expectations for Taiwan compatriots, which has brought greater impetus for us to promote the in-depth integration of agriculture across the strait.” Sanhua Park, Taiwan Farmers Pioneering Park, Fuqing Xu Lu, the person in charge, introduced that the fertile soil, superior environment and considerate service of the park have attracted Taiwanese farmers and businessmen to actively land and start businesses. In the next step, Sanhua Park will guide Taiwanese farmers and Taiwanese businessmen to jointly develop the planting and breeding industry with local people. By introducing Taiwan’s outstanding talents, excellent varieties, advanced technologies, and development concepts, it will drive the development of modern agriculture and help rural revitalization.

Wu Guanghao, executive deputy director of the Qingliu Taiwan Entrepreneurship Park Management Committee, said: “The closer you go, the closer you will be, and the closer you will be. As a national Taiwanese farmer’s entrepreneurial park, Qingliu will continue to carry out cross-strait exchange activities based on reality, and promote cross-strait non-governmental exchanges. Cooperation will deepen the integration and development of various fields across the Strait, jointly promote Chinese culture, promote the spiritual harmony of compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland.”

“Fujian and Taiwan are geographically close and have similar natural conditions. It has natural advantages to carry out agricultural exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan.” The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that Fujian’s agricultural and rural departments have always insisted on pioneering trials, insisting on win-win cooperation, and insisting on interactive exchanges to promote Agricultural exchanges and cooperation between Fujian and Taiwan have achieved fruitful results. In the next step, Fujian will continue to improve the level of cooperation fields, continue to increase efforts to benefit Taiwan and farmers, continue to promote grass-roots closeness, support Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises to participate in the practice of rural revitalization in Fujian, implement the deepening of Fujian-Taiwan industrial cooperation, and Taiwan-related agricultural The park improvement action, the Fujian-Taiwan rural integration promotion action, the Fujian-Taiwan grassroots exchange and connection action, and the policy service optimization action will continue to promote Fujian-Taiwan agricultural exchanges and cooperation in depth and solidly, and strive to draw a new picture of Fujian-Taiwan agricultural integration development.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has strengthened our confidence and determination to deepen cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and cooperation at the grassroots level.” Zeng Haifang, director of the Taiwan Work Department of Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone, said, “As the work department for Taiwan, we will study and understand in depth and earnestly implement it. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on Taiwan’s work takes the opportunity to promote the implementation of the overall development plan approved by the State Council, and aims to build a common market and a common home for both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Inclusive Taiwan policy, do a good job in the three articles of “communication”, “benefit” and “love” to attract more Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises to come to Lan to pursue their dreams, build their dreams and realize their dreams, so that the beautiful vision of building a common home across the Taiwan Strait will become a reality as soon as possible .”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum is full of affection, and has pointed out the direction for deepening the integration and development of various fields across the Taiwan Strait.” Huang Shenghui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Putian Branch of Fujian Expressway Group, said that as a member of Fujian Expressway, we must fully implement To implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and important instructions on Taiwan’s work, and to be a pioneer in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, we must not only build a “road to happiness” for the people’s better life, but also build a “road to happiness” across the Taiwan Strait. Heart-to-Heart Road”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has further strengthened our confidence in taking root in the mainland.” said Luo Dingjun, director of the think tank business department of Xiamen Qida Taixiang Entrepreneurship Service Co., Ltd., as a Taiwanese youth working hard in the mainland. In this new era, it is very lucky to join hands with many young people from both sides of the strait to pursue their dreams in life. It is believed that this hot land will also attract more Taiwan compatriots to come to build their dreams and use their own actions and strength to promote the integration and development of the two sides of the strait.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum pointed out the direction for the future development of both sides of the strait.” Wang Zhizhong, director of the Service Center of Nanjing Fujian-Taiwan Precision Machinery Industrial Park, said that Nanjing Fujian-Taiwan Precision Machinery Industrial Park will actively explore cross-strait The new road of integrated development, strengthen the “Taiwan-led Taiwan” and industrial chain investment, focus on building the first home for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises to land, promote the integration of Fujian and Taiwan to go deep and solid, and solidly promote the integration of Fujian and Taiwan’s economic and trade development to a new level and achieve new results.

Ruan Lishuang, Secretary of the Party Committee of State Grid Jinjiang Power Supply Company, told reporters that the company actively organized party members and cadres to study the content and related spirit of the general secretary’s congratulatory letter. Jinjiang is densely populated with Taiwan-funded enterprises and is an important area for economic cooperation and cultural exchanges with Taiwan. As a local power supply company, under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, we must continue to improve the power “industrial chain”, strengthen service work, and solidly serve the majority of Jinjiang market players, including Taiwan-funded enterprises. Communication creates better conditions.

Officials from the Provincial Department of Commerce stated that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for deepening the integration and development of cross-strait relations and promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. The business department will follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter as a guide to strengthen the “Taiwan-led Taiwan” and industrial chain investment promotion, and promote the integrated development of Fujian-Taiwan electronic information, petrochemical, characteristic agriculture, modern service industry and other advantageous industries. To continue to strengthen cross-strait trade exchanges, explore more new models, increase Fujian-Taiwan freight routes, accelerate the construction of cross-strait cargo hubs, improve the convenience of Fujian-Taiwan customs clearance, and attract more cross-strait goods to transit through Fujian ports. Explore more new experiences in the continuous implementation of equal treatment, make good use of “Taiwan Enterprise Quick Service Loan” and its series of products, give full play to the role of exhibition platforms such as Fupin Expo, Agricultural Book Fair, etc., and strive to solve prominent problems that Taiwan enterprises are concerned about, and help Taiwan Enterprises can better integrate into the new development pattern of the mainland and participate in high-quality development.

National rejuvenation and national reunification are the general trend, the cause of justice, and the aspiration of the people. The vast number of cadres and people in our province and Taiwanese businessmen in Fujian and Taiwan have expressed that the congratulatory letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping has made their goals clearer and their beliefs more firm. Compatriots on both sides of the strait have an unbroken blood relationship and share a common destiny. They should work together with one heart and one road to create an infinitely better tomorrow for the nation.

