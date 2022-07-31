Strive for a better life for the people

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars aroused enthusiastic responses from party and government officials at all levels in Fujian Province

Southeast Net, July 31 (Fujian Daily reporter) General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar of leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial level pointed out that on the way forward, the whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, and strengthen the masses. point of view, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, insist on doing everything for the people, relying on the people in everything, coming from and going to the masses, always maintaining flesh-and-blood ties with the people, always accepting the people’s criticism and supervision, and always working with the people. Breath, share destiny, heart to heart. The important speech of the general secretary aroused enthusiastic response among party and government officials at all levels in our province. Everyone unanimously said that they should keep in mind the entrustment, faithfully implement the concept of people first, adhere to everything for the people, based on the actual work of the local department, do more practical things that the people need and look forward to, strive to improve the quality of life of the people, and let the masses share the reform and development. results.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we must firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, and focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom line, and promoting advantages. As a grass-roots community worker, we closely follow the community residents. Demand, problem-oriented, continuously expand service projects and improve service levels.” Zeng Chunhua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijiang Community, Huada Street, Gulou District, Fuzhou City, said that in the next step, we will take party building as the guide, adhere to “asking the needs of the people”, and focus on making up for shortcomings. Boards, strengths and weaknesses, and assist relevant departments to do a good job of benefiting the people, such as the renovation of old communities.

Xu Yiqing, Secretary of the Party Group and Vice Chairman of the Xiamen Federation of Trade Unions, said: “General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that we must always maintain flesh and blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, and always share the same breath, destiny, and heart with the people. The trade union organization As the bridge and link between the party and the masses of workers, we must devote ourselves to serving the masses of workers, continuously improve the function of service positions, and enhance the combat effectiveness and cohesion of trade union organizations.”

Su Hongbin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guobao Township in Dehua County, said that it is necessary to practice the mass line at all times, promote the modernization of rural governance, implement the work of strengthening and benefiting farmers and enriching farmers, adhere to ecological priority and green development, strive to build provincial-level rural revitalization characteristic towns and towns, and make every effort to open up the “green” The transformation channel of turning green mountains into golden mountains and silver mountains” allows the masses to share the fruits of reform and development.

Fu Hanghua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiaochi Town, Xinluo District, Longyan City, said that he will faithfully implement the concept of people first, earnestly observe people’s needs, relieve people’s worries, focus on rural revitalization and development, give play to the leading role of party building, and show the energy of daring and daring to fight. Longyan Cultural Tourism Health City has the development opportunity, make good use of the “red” and “green” resources of Kochi, and strive to realize the beauty of the village and the prosperity of the people.

“We must learn and understand and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and effectively integrate our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee.” Zheng Hongliang, head of the Party Committee of the Zhangzhou City Procuratorate, said that he will earnestly implement the maintenance of national security and social stability. , the major political responsibility of people’s peace, the responsibility of the rule of law, and the responsibility of the procuratorate, cultivate more and better procuratorial brands, and strive to do a good job in procuratorial work.

He Biliang, secretary of the Jiaocheng District Committee of Ningde City, said that the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping has greatly encouraged and inspired everyone. It is necessary to pay close attention to the construction of the “Golden Baby” project represented by the Ningde Lithium Battery New Energy Cheliwan Base. Ningde City builds the development layout of “one core, two corridors and five axes”, builds “growth poles”, builds “four districts” development goals, continues to promote the construction of key projects, continuously improves the lithium battery industry cluster of 100 billion yuan, and works together to play a high-quality Jiaocheng City Develop the strongest sound.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is of great significance for condensing the will of the whole party and indicating the direction of progress.” Huang Qingjian, mayor of Lingdi Town, Qingliu County, said that next, it will be closely combined with the actual work of the township, in epidemic prevention and control, project construction, In key tasks such as flood control and drought relief and rural revitalization, we will improve our political position, strengthen our responsibilities, and actively engage in entrepreneurship to ensure that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the next five years will be a critical period for the beginning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Doing a good job in these five years is crucial to achieving the second centenary goal. Implementing the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech, we will We will insist on leaning down to grasp the industry, single-mindedly seeking development, focusing on the development of 12 key industrial chains, and making every effort to improve the city’s industrial basic capabilities and industrial chain modernization level.” said Chen Zhuhong, head of the Digital Economy Development Section of the Putian Development and Reform Commission.

Feng Zhongliang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Nanping Municipal Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation, said that the Nanping tax system will continue to promote the implementation of new combined tax and fee support policies such as large-scale tax refunds, and optimize the tax business environment. , The fiery practice of serving the people, promote the work of the city’s tax system to a new level, and contribute tax power to the construction of new Fujian in the new era.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is inspiring and inspiring.” Zhang Yuxiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the State Grid Pingtan Power Supply Company, said that in the face of new opportunities and challenges, he will effectively unify his thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Based on our own positions, we will continue to consolidate the foundation of party building, deepen the practical activities of “I do practical things for the people”, and continuously improve the power security capability to fully meet the people’s electricity demand for a better life.