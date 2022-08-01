Work hard and make new contributions

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars aroused enthusiastic responses among the grassroots party members, cadres and the masses

Southeast Net, August 1 (Fujian Daily reporter) In the past few days, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels has aroused enthusiastic responses among the majority of grass-roots party members and cadres in our province. Everyone said that standing at a new historical starting point, they should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, resolutely implement the various work arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, work hard, work hard, and make new contributions , to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with more excellent results.

“We must firmly grasp the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, give full play to the front-line service force, and be a struggler who overcomes difficulties.” Huang Dongyan, deputy director of the real estate registration and transaction window of the Fuzhou Citizen Service Center, said that the next step will be to adhere to the People-centered, inheriting and carrying forward the fine style of “doing it right away and doing real work”, actively integrating into the overall development situation, supporting technological innovation, strengthening the construction of window service level, and promoting service quality and efficiency.

Zhang Fangli, a steel structure welder of China Railway Construction’s new Xiamen North Station project, said that he will measure the progress of the project with the “welding gun” in his hand, light up the craftsmanship with splendid welding flowers, and ensure the welding accuracy of each weld with meticulous and meticulous work attitude. The one-time pass rate of weld flaw detection is 100%, ensuring that the connection of each steel structure member is firm and reliable.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way. Doing a good job in these five years is crucial to achieving the goal of the second century of struggle.” The Party Committee of Fengwei Town, Quangang District, Quanzhou City Secretary Zhuang Xiangyang said, “Next, we will combine the actual situation of Fengwei Town, give full play to the characteristics of Fengwei’s rich marine resources, profound cultural heritage and obvious humanistic advantages, and implement the three strategies of ‘resource-driven, cultural-driven, and port-city linkage’, focusing on Create three economic development power areas, namely the fishing port economic zone, the ancient city cultural and creative sightseeing zone, and the cultural and tourism industrial zone in Huanyanshan Park, as well as the modern commercial and trade prosperity belt in the south of the town, the rural revitalization belt in the middle of the town, and the coastal tourism and leisure landscape of the Huanfengwei Peninsula. With the three radiation belts of harmonious social development, we will strive to lead the people of Fengwei to build a new coastal ecological livable town that is prosperous, rich, beautiful, and harmonious.”

Liu Qinci, the first village secretary of Jinsha Village, Punan Town, Xiangcheng District, Zhangzhou City, said that he will integrate the spirit of the general secretary’s speech into his work, give full play to the power of grass-roots party organizations, and solve the current problems existing in Jinsha Village and the problems faced by the masses. difficulty. At the same time, it encourages and guides college students and migrant workers in the village to return to their hometowns to start businesses, and strive to cultivate new modern professional farmers with culture, technology and business skills, continue to promote the development of the village’s collective economy, and drive the masses to increase their incomes and become rich.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the goals and tasks of the new era and new journey lies in the party.” said Chen Fang, United Front Worker and Deputy Mayor of the Party Committee of Yuetang Town, Xiuyu District, Putian City. She will unify her thoughts and actions into the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, and into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. She will give full play to the United Front’s advantages of gathering talents, intensive intelligence, abundant resources, and extensive connections, and actively assist in attracting investment and serving the development of the private economy. .

Lin Qihan, the first secretary in the village of Hufang Village, Hufang Town, Mingxi County, said that the cadres in the village are the people who are closest to the masses. The masses do practical things, do good deeds, and solve difficult things. It is necessary to play the role of bridge and link, actively strive for projects and funds, give full play to the advantages of Hufang’s red culture and green ecology, vigorously develop characteristic industries, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and continue to enhance farmers’ sense of gain, happiness, and security.

Zhao Pengsheng, associate professor of the School of Humanities and Teacher Education of Wuyi University, said that he will keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment to educators, strengthen “cultural self-confidence”, do his best to excavate, organize, promote and spread the local culture of northern Fujian, and be a “four good teachers”. Be a good “four guides”, stick to the “unity of the four”, work hard and work hard, and be a people’s teacher in colleges and universities worthy of the times with practical actions and excellent performance.

Luo Kunhui, the second-level prosecutor of the Second Procuratorial Department of the Longyan City People’s Procuratorate, said that as a front-line procuratorial police officer handling cases, we must thoroughly understand the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech, do a good job in procuratorial work, and always keep in mind that people’s hearts are the greatest politics. Actively respond to the new demands and expectations of the people, and do a solid job of all kinds of procuratorial affairs for the people. In each specific case and each procuratorial fact, implement the people-centered approach, use the strength and temperature of the rule of law to relieve people’s worries and grievances, and use better procuratorial performance to welcome the party’s 20 victorious convenings.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech pointed out that we must focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom line, and promoting advantages, and study and put forward new ideas and new measures to solve problems.” Li Yongtong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guanyang Town, Fuding City, said, The grassroots party members and cadres are the main force of rural revitalization. As a typical mountainous agricultural town, Guanyang focuses on promoting the diversified development of characteristic agriculture such as Fuding white tea, betel nut, sweet potato, etc., and seizes the policy opportunity for the construction of the national modern agricultural industry (tea industry) garden. , to make the “Yunzhong Guanyang” tea brand better and stronger, and create a green sample of common prosperity.

Liu Peiqin, director of the Basic Education Department of the Social Affairs Bureau of the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone, said that stepping on the new road to take the test will closely follow the people’s demand for high-quality education, make every effort to make up for the shortcomings of education, and make efforts to popularize and benefit preschool education. , write a new chapter in the quality and balance of compulsory education, explore a new path in the development of high-quality high schools in the county, open a new situation in the development of higher education, strive to provide education that the people are satisfied with, and strive to build a high-quality education system. The results responded to the eager expectations of the people.