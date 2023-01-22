Create a better future by hard work

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting aroused enthusiastic responses among cadres and masses in Xiamen

Xiamen Daily News (Reporter Huang Huai Liu Yan Wu Xiaojing Ying Jie Lin Luhong Huang Wanjun）Yesterday was New Year’s Eve, writing Spring Festival couplets, pasting blessing characters, hanging lanterns… The streets and alleys of Xiamen were decorated with lights and festoons, filled with a joyful and peaceful atmosphere. At the time of family reunion, every household is wrapped in the taste of reunion and festive New Year.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting on January 20 is not only a beautiful blessing to the Chinese people for the Spring Festival, but also a strong call for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The important speech of the general secretary was heart-warming and inspiring, and encouraged the cadres and masses in Xiamen to take an aggressive attitude of exploring and experimenting, exploring the way first, accelerating the high-quality economic and social development of Xiamen, and creating a better future through hard work.

Move like a rabbit, jump up and run fast

“In the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar, I hope that the people of the whole country, especially the young people, will leap forward and run fast like rabbits, and compete in all walks of life to show their style.” The sincere blessing of General Secretary Xi Jinping is a spur and a Encouragement made the cadres and masses in Xiamen feel cordial and excited.

Wang Yanxue, secretary of the party committee and director of the neighborhood committee of Yinting Community, Jimei Street, Jimei District, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting pointed out the way forward for our grassroots workers. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We will embark on a new journey to catch up with the exam. We will further explore the new model of “near neighbor” party building and activate the new momentum of community governance. Based on the word “real”, we will focus on key tasks such as civilization creation and community governance, and make precise efforts to turn ordinary people’s “feeling small things” into “heart-warming events” for people’s livelihood. Make a fuss about the word “text”, continue to promote community development in terms of culture and civilization, dig deep into the century-old heritage of Jimei School Village, explore new neighborhood relationships through family education, use “small hands” to hold “big hands”, and start from a “small family” Go to “everyone” and shorten the distance between the hearts of neighbors.

“There are no shortcuts in agriculture, but as long as you pay, you will be rewarded. It is the first time to plant tulips, and the market response is very good. After one month, the profit is more than 20,000 yuan.” Yesterday was the New Year’s Eve. Liang Jinjie, a college student flower farmer engaged in flower planting, and As usual, it will go to the ground in the morning and deliver in the afternoon. Although he is busy, he always has a smile on his face. In Liang Jinjie’s view, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech touched his heart, “Next, I will do my job well as a farmer, keep my feet on the ground, work hard, and at the same time adapt to the changes of the times, and continue to innovate in planting varieties and sales models. , Let flowers dress up the better life of Xiamen citizens.”

Anchoring the goal, concentric innovation and hard work

“We have created a glorious past by hard work, and we will create a better future by hard work.” The ardent expectation of General Secretary Xi Jinping filled the children of Ludao with confidence and strength.

On New Year’s Eve, Weng Longhuan, the deputy team leader of the monitoring team at Banlanshan Substation Centralized Control Station of State Grid Xiamen Power Supply Company, is still busy at work. He and his partner must closely monitor the operation of Xiamen’s power grid 24 hours a day. “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is warm and powerful.” Weng Longhuan was deeply impressed by the words in the speech “Those who do things often succeed, those who walk often come, and history will not fail those who do it”. He was encouraged and said: “As the leader of Xiamen Power Grid As a signal monitor and guardian, I will be based on my post, work hard, and do a good job in power supply service guarantee with my heart and soul, so that everyone can have a bright and happy year.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that ‘the avenue is as simple as it is, and the key is to do it’. As a young worker in veterans affairs, it is necessary to be a good ‘confidant’, ‘caring person’ and ‘warm-hearted person’ of the vast number of veterans, and constantly improve the veterans Soldiers and other special care recipients have a sense of gain, happiness, and honor.” Wang Liang, an officer of the Xiamen Veterans Affairs Bureau, said that he should lead the vast number of veterans to leap up and run fast like rabbits, and work hard in new jobs. Make new achievements.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech gives people endless motivation.” Tang Dongyun, general manager of Xiamen Zhuyuan Digital Technology Co., Ltd., read the full text of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech immediately. “The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. There is no shortcut. There is only hard work. As a technology-driven enterprise, in the new year, we will firmly anchor our goals, work together from top to bottom, innovate and work hard, consolidate product strength, and help more vocational education institutions realize digital transformation and upgrading. We I firmly believe that as long as we work hard, we will be able to create a better future!”