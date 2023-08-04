Title: China‘s Communist Party Focuses on High-Quality Development for Modern Socialist Country

Date:

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has stressed that high-quality development is the primary task in building a modern socialist country comprehensively. Chinese leader, General Secretary Xi Jinping, has taken significant steps this year to steer the country towards this goal, highlighting its importance.

A documentary series titled “Advancing the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation in an All-round Way with Chinese-Style Modernization—A Documentary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Governance and Administration this Year” recently aired its second episode, which focuses on the promotion of high-quality development. During this year’s sessions of the country, General Secretary Xi participated in deliberations with the Jiangsu delegation, emphasizing the necessity of firmly grasping this primary task.

In his speech, the General Secretary outlined the key factors for promoting high-quality development, including the need to accelerate the realization of high-level technological self-reliance. In February, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee conducted a study on strengthening basic research, during which General Secretary Xi emphasized the importance of building a solid foundation and consolidating self-reliance in science and technology.

During his inspection tours, General Secretary Xi Jinping reiterated the significance of advancing technological modernization. In May, while visiting the China Electronics Technology Industrial Basic Research Institute, he encouraged the development of technologically self-reliant major powers. Additionally, during an inspection in July in Jiangsu, he highlighted the importance of technological modernization in achieving Chinese-style modernization.

Accelerating the construction of a new development pattern was highlighted as a strategic basis for promoting high-quality development. The second collective study held by the Political Bureau in January centered on this theme. General Secretary Xi stressed that consolidating the foundation of economic development and ensuring its security and stability can only be achieved through the construction of a new development pattern.

Furthermore, promoting agricultural modernization was identified as an inevitable requirement for high-quality development. During his inspection tour in April, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and strengthen the path of common prosperity. He also recognized the importance of establishing modern agricultural demonstration parks to boost the development of modern agriculture.

The ultimate goal of promoting high-quality development, according to General Secretary Xi Jinping, is to ensure the happiness and well-being of the people. His visits to various regions, including the Xiongan New Area and Hanzhong City, demonstrated his commitment to connect development with the people’s living conditions and improve their quality of life.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the people-centered development philosophy and the comprehensive implementation of the new development concept. By focusing on coordinated regional development, he aims to achieve balanced growth across different regions. From his inspection in western Guangdong to the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, he has provided guidance and called for efforts to overcome regional development gaps.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, China‘s economy and society have gradually resumed normal operation. The country’s GDP recorded a 5.5% year-on-year growth in the first half of this year, outpacing major developed economies. Investments in high-tech industries increased, and the country achieved a bumper harvest in summer grain production. The per capita disposable income of Chinese residents also saw real growth.

As China‘s economy continues to recover, high-quality development remains a priority. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership has strengthened economic operations, enhanced endogenous power, improved social expectations, and mitigated risks and hidden dangers. The progress achieved so far demonstrates China‘s resilience and determination to pursue high-quality development.

The Communist Party of China remains committed to promoting high-quality development and building a modern socialist country in an all-round manner. The path towards Chinese-style modernization is well underway, and the Party’s efforts continue to shape a brighter future for the Chinese people.