General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Visit to Jiangsu Sparks Enthusiasm for Development and Innovation in Changzhou

Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Calls for High-Quality Development in Jiangsu

In March of this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of high-quality development during the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation of the National People’s Congress. Four months later, the general secretary visited Jiangsu again, expressing his hope for new breakthroughs in technological innovation and achievements in strengthening the chains of development. He also encouraged the exploration of new experiences in building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. The general secretary’s visit and important speech garnered enthusiastic responses from the city’s cadres and masses.

During his visit, General Secretary Xi Jinping reiterated that the key to Chinese-style modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology. This statement has further strengthened the confidence and determination of the Changzhou Science and Technology System to pursue self-reliance and self-improvement. The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, led by Li Lei, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Bureau, will prioritize the dominant position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation. They will encourage leading and key enterprises to form innovation consortia, accelerate key core technology research, and create more peaks of innovation.

The city is also accelerating the integration of global innovation resources through the Intelligent Manufacturing Dragon City Laboratory. The laboratory is focused on achieving technological innovation and technology integration guided by the industry’s key technological needs. Li Qiang, deputy director of the laboratory, expressed determination to work hard and fully utilize the advanced planning and leading role of key technologies in the industry. They aim to enhance independent innovation capabilities and continuously improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements.

Changzhou, known for its strong real economy, aims to build a modern industrial system with distinctive characteristics. The Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology plans to enhance the advantages of a complete industrial system and outstanding supporting capabilities. They will promote the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, deepen the cultivation of high-quality entities, and focus on cultivating leading backbone enterprises. The bureau also aims to accelerate the coordinated transformation of the industrial chain, building more smart factories and workshops.

Recently, representatives from nine module companies, including Trina Solar, reached a consensus on the size standardization of the new generation of photovoltaic modules. This agreement has provided a clear path to improve the production efficiency of the entire industry, reduce manufacturing costs, and meet downstream diversified photovoltaic scenarios.

The general secretary’s visit also highlighted the importance of building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation. The Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, and Tourism is focusing on the protection, inheritance, and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture. They plan to participate in the construction of the Yangtze River and Grand Canal national cultural parks, innovate protection mechanisms, and integrate culture and tourism.

The Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles aims to improve the aesthetic taste and humanistic quality of the whole society, focusing on the integration of the art industry. They will promote the integration through events such as the Changzhou Literary and Art Exhibition and the “Pair Inheritance” action.

Lastly, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of ensuring and improving people’s livelihood and promoting the modernization of social governance. In terms of social security, Changzhou plans to optimize institutions, benefits, and risk prevention to improve a multi-level social security system that covers the entire population and is fair, unified, safe, and sustainable.

The entrustment given by General Secretary Xi Jinping has been transformed into a powerful driving force for high-quality development in Changzhou. The city’s officials and citizens are determined to achieve new improvements in modernization guided by the general requirements, goals, and blueprint set by the general secretary. With a focus on technological innovation, building a modern industrial system, preserving traditional culture, and ensuring people’s livelihood, Changzhou is determined to write a Chinese-style modernization success story.

