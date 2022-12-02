Listen to the audio version of the article

”Down with weapons, up with wages! and quality. Among other things, Cub, Cib Unicobas, Cobas Confederation, Sgb, Sicobas, Usb and Usi Cit join the protest. Demonstrations are planned in many Italian cities. Involved public transport, in Rome metro A is closed, rides are reduced on metro B / B1 and on the Termini-Centocelle railway. On the other hand, metro C is regular, while reductions in travel are possible for buses and trams.

Arrows and Intercity guaranteed

“The Frecce and Intercity trains of Trenitalia will operate regularly” on the occasion of the strike by the staff of the FS Italiane Group proclaimed by some trade unions, in support of a general strike, from 9 pm on Thursday 1 December to 9 pm on Friday 2 December. Fs announced it, adding that “the Regional connections will also be guaranteed” in the commuter bands (6.00-9.00 and 18.00-21.00). During the rest of the day, Trenitalia “undertakes itself to ensure almost all the connections”, with possible changes to the train schedule. Information on connections and services will be disseminated through the Trenitalia app, the Infomobility section of the trenitalia.com website, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, the toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at the ticket offices and assistance offices of railway stations.

The demonstrations

The main concentrations of demonstrations are expected in Rome in front of the MEF, in via XX Settembre from 10, and in Milan, in front of Assolombarda, in via Pantano, at the same time. Similar processions and garrisons will take place in Turin (Piazza Carlo Felice), in Genoa in Largo Lanfranco, in La Spezia in via Vittorio Veneto, in Florence at the Fortezza da Basso-Piazzale Montelungo, in Naples in via Vespucci, in Sassari in piazza Castello, in Trento in piazza Dante, in Catania in piazza Cavour, in Palermo in piazza Orlando, in Acate (Ragusa) in piazza San Vincenzo, in Parma in via Repubblica, in Reggio Emilia in front of the hospital of Santa Maria Nuova and in Bologna in piazza XX September.

The reasons for the protest

“Faced with the sharp deterioration in the economic conditions which has led to a generalized increase in the prices of all basic necessities and in electricity and gas bills, the support put in place by the previous government has proved to be absolutely insufficient, such as the of intervention put in place by the newly elected prime minister who is moving in the same direction”, say the unions. According to which “Incomes in Italy are not growing” and -“to this is added the explosion of double-digit inflation, which is pushing millions more people below the poverty line”.