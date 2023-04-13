Home News Generali buys back 1.5 billion bonds and launches a green one – Friuli VG
New issue of 500 million. To manage debt

(ANSA) – MILAN, 13 APR – Assicurazioni Generali kicks off the cash buyback of its own 1.5 billion euro perpetual bond loan and launches a new fixed-rate Tier2 issue maturing in 2033 up to 500 million euro in the format green’ the fourth issued by the group. The buyback transaction is in line with Generali’s proactive debt management and aims to optimize its regulatory capital structure. The new bond is also consistent with the group’s sustainability strategy.

