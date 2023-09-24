Home » Generals of the National Army will not be promoted to major general
Generals of the National Army will not be promoted to major general

In a recent meeting of generals of the Colombian National Army, it was confirmed that several high-ranking officers were not summoned to participate in the promotion process to the ranks of brigadier general and major general. This means that they will not be considered for the corresponding promotions and will not be part of the list that will be presented to the Congress of the Republic for approval.

Among the officers is General John Rojas, who previously served as commander of the Third Division of the National Army and was awaiting his appointment as military representative in Belgium. The process was canceled and his departure from the institution is imminent, despite his outstanding work in leading the offensive against FARC dissidents in the department of Cauca. In addition, General Rojas also faces internal investigations and questions.

Another of the generals affected by this decision is General Óscar Alexander Tobar, who held the position of chief of the Force Generating General Staff. The officer is questioned due to complaints that reached the General Command of the Army.

Finally, General Nayro Javier Martínez, current commander of the Second Division of the Army, was also not summoned for the promotion course to major general, which indicates his departure from the Army.

