“Alto Paraná is not far away, to live a historic time where the opportunities to live better will reach every corner of our department. We bring a message of hope with the future presidential duo Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana during the great tour of List 1 this weekend,” said the candidate for governor when carrying out an analysis of the busy schedule that the presidential candidates fulfilled in the department. .

Eng. César “Landy” Torres admitted that April 30 will not be another election, “because we are going to choose in whose hands we are going to leave the future of our families, and we know the needs of In our department, we know of the lack of work, and that is why with Santiago Peña in the presidency we are going to generate 100,000 jobs so that our children do not leave the country in search of opportunities”, he affirmed.

At another time, “Landy” stated that it is time to say enough to the speeches that are used about young people to win votes, and other electoral promises that are not fulfilled. “Enough of the speeches that are going to improve health, of speeches that are going to improve security, that will be a reality from August 15 with the accompaniment of all of you,” he said in a video broadcast on the networks .

The Colorado candidate for Governor thus thanked the people for their support at the massive events over the weekend, during the Peña and Alliana tour. “We are left with our batteries charged, we are strengthened by the work of each one of the people who are working on the campaign. Together we are going to achieve a great victory in favor of all the people of Alto Paraná, and we are going to have five years of many blessings and many achievements for all the people of Alto Paraná”, he finally affirmed.