Home News Generating jobs will be a priority, to prevent young people from seeking opportunities abroad, says Landy
News

Generating jobs will be a priority, to prevent young people from seeking opportunities abroad, says Landy

by admin
Generating jobs will be a priority, to prevent young people from seeking opportunities abroad, says Landy

“Alto Paraná is not far away, to live a historic time where the opportunities to live better will reach every corner of our department. We bring a message of hope with the future presidential duo Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana during the great tour of List 1 this weekend,” said the candidate for governor when carrying out an analysis of the busy schedule that the presidential candidates fulfilled in the department. .

Eng. César “Landy” Torres admitted that April 30 will not be another election, “because we are going to choose in whose hands we are going to leave the future of our families, and we know the needs of In our department, we know of the lack of work, and that is why with Santiago Peña in the presidency we are going to generate 100,000 jobs so that our children do not leave the country in search of opportunities”, he affirmed.
At another time, “Landy” stated that it is time to say enough to the speeches that are used about young people to win votes, and other electoral promises that are not fulfilled. “Enough of the speeches that are going to improve health, of speeches that are going to improve security, that will be a reality from August 15 with the accompaniment of all of you,” he said in a video broadcast on the networks .
The Colorado candidate for Governor thus thanked the people for their support at the massive events over the weekend, during the Peña and Alliana tour. “We are left with our batteries charged, we are strengthened by the work of each one of the people who are working on the campaign. Together we are going to achieve a great victory in favor of all the people of Alto Paraná, and we are going to have five years of many blessings and many achievements for all the people of Alto Paraná”, he finally affirmed.

See also  Center-left summit, Letta: we will name the names with the allies

You may also like

NATO has no interest in Nord Stream reconnaissance

“America’s ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy...

ELN commander threatens María Alejandra Villamizar and Vicky...

Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book

Security is everything in a country

Florida Governor Signs Law Allowing Gun Carry Without...

Styria Police unequally distributed: Posts in the Liezen...

Registration open for educational program for youth, adults...

Payanesa Association of Orchidology, 25 years of study,...

ϰƽڲμ׶ֲʱǿ ̻ȳ йĸ»–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy