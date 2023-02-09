The integration of the department of Cesar with the other regions of the country is advancing at a good pace, after the start of the works that are part of the Road Plan executed by the Government of Cesar, through the Cesar Road Infrastructure Consortium – Road Plan Cease.

This historical intervention foreseen in the Plan Vial Departmental 2020-2030 ‘From the Urban to the Rural We Do It Better’, will allow us to connect with other territories, through safe works that will bring great benefits in terms of mobility, project Cesar and highlight the importance of the department as an agricultural pantry from the country.

The linking of the communities is being a vital part in the execution of the works, which is why socialization meetings and presentation of the project have been carried out in the different populations of the area of ​​influence, recognizing the importance of the communities knowing the benefits and details of progress of the works.

The work fronts in intervention, prioritized to promote the progress and development of the department are:

North Zone: 46, 397 km of roads

El Paso- Zinc House

Chimila – La Puya

Gimay- Iracal Mines

Sidewalk Heaven

Central Zone: 76,931 kms of tracks

Astrea – Burnt Bridge

Mandinguilla

Pailitas – Hope

Tamameque – Servant

South Zone: 92,862 km of roads

La Ye – Barranca Lebrija

Morrison – Lemon Pita

Aguachica – Buturama

La Mata- La Gloria

INTERVENTION ACTIVITIES

General topography of the section.

Structural and hydraulic evaluation.

Maintenance of critical sites.

Disassemble and cleaning.

Conformation of road.

Conformation of the road | Embankment.

WHAT WE WILL ACHIEVE

– Road connection between rural and urban.

– Decreased travel times.

– Employment generation.

– Decongestion main roads of Cesar.

SOCIAL CONTROL OF THE WORKS

To date, the project’s Social Management Plan has made it possible to visit different populations impacted by the works, who have been informed through socialization meetings about the project; intervention schedule, type of works, technical specifications, and their scope; spaces for interaction that go beyond information, and instead seek to interact with the community and collect inputs that allow the construction of social strategies that enhance the positive impacts of the Cesar Road Plan.

Thus, these spaces have been generated to inform the communities about the channels of attention to the citizenry and about the social control tools such as the citizen participation committees, which will be in force during the execution of the project.

Regarding the accesses and security of the populations in the area of ​​influence of the projecthe Cesar Road Infrastructure Consortium – Cesar Road Plan has stated that they will maintain the accesses in the same or better conditions, and a Traffic Management Plan will be implemented during the execution of the works, to guarantee the safety of road users.