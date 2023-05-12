Genetics, the key to saving the Orinoco crocodile

One of the priorities to be able to release the fourteen Orinoco crocodiles into the Tomo river, in the El Tuparro National Natural Park in the department of Vichada, carried out by the National University of Colombia, was genetic diversity.

According to the researchers, the genetic analysis was key so that there was no filial relationship among the released individuals, since inbreeding would lead to the detriment of the entire population.

For this reason and thanks to the contributions of the biologist Ana María Saldarriaga, Master of Sciences – Biology from the university, the animals that would be released after 15 years of breeding at the Roberto Franco Tropical Biology Station of the National in Villavicencio were selected.

Investigation

In her extensive and arduous laboratory work, and as part of this project financed by the University’s Research Vice-Rectory and Cormacarena, she obtained the DNA of approximately 600 individuals, including live animals and the records of the Polo and Dabeiba parents, the first inhabitants of the Biology Station, in order to guarantee the genetic diversity necessary to reintroduce the animals.

“Crocodiles are essential for the aquatic ecosystems of the Orinoquia,” the biologist points out, adding that “this is how the health and productivity of the ecosystems where they live is guaranteed.”

The purpose is to know this species and to recover its populations in a natural environment in the future. It is estimated that there are currently less than 500 adult individuals in Colombia, which indicates their level of risk.

