Home » Genetics, the key to saving the Orinoco crocodile
News

Genetics, the key to saving the Orinoco crocodile

by admin
Genetics, the key to saving the Orinoco crocodile

One of the priorities to be able to release the fourteen Orinoco crocodiles into the Tomo river, in the El Tuparro National Natural Park in the department of Vichada, carried out by the National University of Colombia, was genetic diversity.

According to the researchers, the genetic analysis was key so that there was no filial relationship among the released individuals, since inbreeding would lead to the detriment of the entire population.

For this reason and thanks to the contributions of the biologist Ana María Saldarriaga, Master of Sciences – Biology from the university, the animals that would be released after 15 years of breeding at the Roberto Franco Tropical Biology Station of the National in Villavicencio were selected.

Investigation

In her extensive and arduous laboratory work, and as part of this project financed by the University’s Research Vice-Rectory and Cormacarena, she obtained the DNA of approximately 600 individuals, including live animals and the records of the Polo and Dabeiba parents, the first inhabitants of the Biology Station, in order to guarantee the genetic diversity necessary to reintroduce the animals.

“Crocodiles are essential for the aquatic ecosystems of the Orinoquia,” the biologist points out, adding that “this is how the health and productivity of the ecosystems where they live is guaranteed.”

The purpose is to know this species and to recover its populations in a natural environment in the future. It is estimated that there are currently less than 500 adult individuals in Colombia, which indicates their level of risk.

Comments

You may also like

Chongqing added 9.79 billion yuan in tax cuts...

Azerbaijani soldier killed in clash on Armenian border

Hans-Georg Maassen: Self-service mentality among the Greens

Participate in the call to access higher education...

FTF Annual Ordinary Congress: the 2023 provisional budget...

Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and...

Students with Icetex credits will have interest benefits

Chen Minxun wants to check the account Taishan...

Bim” – “Free ride for love”: spray of...

Sons of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy