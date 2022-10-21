The current director of Tg2 is the new Minister of Cultural Heritage. Gennaro Sangiuliano, born in Naples 62 years ago, succeeds Dario Franceschini at the head of the dicastery and bypasses the candidacy of Giordano Bruno Guerri, who seemed to be on pole.

Classical studies, degree in Law and PhD in Law and Economics at the University of Naples Federico II, master in European Private Law at the University of Rome, Sangiuliano since 2015 has held the position of director of the Journalism school of the University of Salerno. He is also a professor of the Master in Journalism and Communication of the Pegaso telematic University.

Sangiuliano has always been close to the center-right circles: from a very young age he was part of the Youth Front, from 1983 to 1987 he was district councilor of the Italian Social Movement – National Right in the Soccavo district of Naples. Last April he participated in the Milanese convention of the Brothers of Italy and in September at the Festa della Lega.

He was director of the Rome newspaper in Naples from 1996 to 2001 and deputy director of the Libero newspaper under the direction of Vittorio Feltri. He joined Rai in 2003 as a correspondent for TgR, became editor-in-chief and then moved on to Tg1. He was sent to Bosnia, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

He arrived at Tg2 on 31 October 2018 when he was appointed by the Rai Board of Directors, on the proposal of the CEO Fabrizio Salini, new director of Tg2, succeeding Ida Colucci. Sangiuliano is very reserved about his private life. He is married to a fellow journalist, Federica Corsini. The wedding was celebrated in 2018, wedding witness, Maurizio Gasparri.