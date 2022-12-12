Home News Genoa and La Spezia, Moroccan fans first party and then clean up the squares
by admin
In Genoa as in La Spezia: shortly after the victory over Portugal, the Moroccan fans partied in the central Piazza de Ferrari on Saturday evening, after which they all started cleaning up by making the bottles disappear, the remains of smoke bombs and lit firecrackers to underline the feat. “For us, cleaning is not an exceptional thing – explained Rachid Khay, from the coordination of the migrant associations of Genoa – We always do it because it is our culture. Besides, it was our duty to take away our waste”.

First the party and then the cleaning of the square. Morocco’s fans were also protagonists in La Spezia, who gathered in Piazza Garibaldi to celebrate the historic victory of the African national team against Portugal in the soccer world championship that is taking place in Qatar. Fireworks, songs and dances for hours in an area of ​​the historic center historically frequented by the Arab community. At the end of the celebrations it was the Moroccan fans themselves who cleaned up the square. The videos, which testify to civic sense, ended up on the net being shared thousands of times. With brooms and bags they collected bottles and paper, used fireworks and cleaned the fountain in the center of the square. An attitude that reminded many of the Japanese fans, who usually clean the stands where they watched matches before leaving the stadium.

