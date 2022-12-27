Home News Genoa, Carlo Felice theater, the council approves the budget but the auditors reject it: “Half of the expected collections”
News

Genoa, Carlo Felice theater, the council approves the budget but the auditors reject it: “Half of the expected collections”

by admin
Genoa, Carlo Felice theater, the council approves the budget but the auditors reject it: “Half of the expected collections”

End of the year without serenity for happy Carlo. This morning the Foundation’s steering committee – without its outgoing vice president Roberto Pani – approved the budget. But that same budget had just been rejected by the technical body, i.e. the Board of Auditors. To be precise, despite being a collective and non-binding vote, the auditors Roberto Benedetti and Roberto Forneris, representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Finance, expressed themselves against the final balance.

See also  Invested in a bike in Sedico: a very serious boy

You may also like

Nicola Signorello, the former mayor of Rome died:...

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: «Today Madame in the race»

Cyclist falls after being hit by a car:...

A 32-year-old doctor in Sichuan died of the...

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: «Today Madame in the race»

Funeral parlors in many places in China are...

La Russa and Rauti celebrate the birth of...

Two workers run over on the shoulder while...

What is the difference in prevention and control...

Ignazio La Russa celebrates the Italian Social Movement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy