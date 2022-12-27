End of the year without serenity for happy Carlo. This morning the Foundation’s steering committee – without its outgoing vice president Roberto Pani – approved the budget. But that same budget had just been rejected by the technical body, i.e. the Board of Auditors. To be precise, despite being a collective and non-binding vote, the auditors Roberto Benedetti and Roberto Forneris, representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Finance, expressed themselves against the final balance.