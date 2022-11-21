Home News Genoa, Faculty of Law, annulled the competition won by the professor’s son who was arrested with the vice rector
News

Genoa, Faculty of Law, annulled the competition won by the professor’s son who was arrested with the vice rector

by admin
Genoa, Faculty of Law, annulled the competition won by the professor’s son who was arrested with the vice rector

After a coming and going between the administrative justice halls of Genoa and Rome that lasted two years, a conclusion seems to have been reached – yet yet another appeal is still possible – one of the (not a few) battles that have the university and the Law department in particular.
The judges of the TAR of Genoa – after the case had been reassigned to them by the Council of State – once again canceled the decree of March 2020 with which the then rector Paolo Comanducci indicated as the winner for a research grant in tax law, Doctor Luca Costanzo.
The University

See also  Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee: Bring out the best situation to launch a general attack and push forward the society to zero

You may also like

Meloni, today financial maneuver at the CDM: the...

Wang Hai questioned the response to the fake...

Corriere stopped in Treviso, the unions against Mom’s...

Chen Miner emphasized at the special report meeting...

Wulan Muqi went deep into the grassroots to...

Luca Visentini from Udine was elected to lead...

ʡί꿪чĶʮ_֯__й

Tragedy in the woods in Igne, a lumberjack...

The CCP sets the tone of “clearing and...

Women emerging from violence: rights denied between income,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy