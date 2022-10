He has already begun to study the part: “In the evening, in the cell, but also in the afternoon: I manage the audio library, so in the breaks I sit there and memorize the lines”. Aldo De Marco is one of the inmates of the Unleashed Company, and the part is that of the king in Richard III by Shakespeare, the next production of Teatro Necessario onlus directed by Sandro Baldacci, which will be staged in April.