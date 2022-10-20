“Alberto Scagni he has a mental infirmity for which his ability to understand and want was greatly diminished, but not entirely excluded. “Therefore” he is capable of standing trial. ” Elvezio Pirfo filed the psychiatric report on the 42-year-old prisoner for killing his sister Alice last May 1st in Genoa.
See also The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, listen to the work report of the Party Group of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal People’s Congress, the CPPCC, the Municipal High Court, the Municipal Procuratorate, and Chen Miner chaired and delivered a speech_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network