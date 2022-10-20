Home News Genoa, killed his sister, Alberto Scagni semi-mentally ill: “Ability to understand greatly diminished but can go to trial”
Genoa, killed his sister, Alberto Scagni semi-mentally ill: “Ability to understand greatly diminished but can go to trial”

Alberto Scagni he has a mental infirmity for which his ability to understand and want was greatly diminished, but not entirely excluded. “Therefore” he is capable of standing trial. ” Elvezio Pirfo filed the psychiatric report on the 42-year-old prisoner for killing his sister Alice last May 1st in Genoa.

