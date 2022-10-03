Home News Genoa, made her 15-year-old daughters prostitute, sentenced to ten years in prison
Genoa, made her 15-year-old daughters prostitute, sentenced to ten years in prison

Genoa, made her 15-year-old daughters prostitute, sentenced to ten years in prison

To his fifteen-year-old daughter he said, “I counted condoms. So the money has to come out. Be careful. You don’t come home until you have those.” The horror story went on for months and months, between the autumn of 2020 and the summer of 2021, in an apartment in Sampierdarena today found an epilogue on the tenth floor of the Genoa court: the 40-year-old mother was sentenced for child prostitution aggravated to 10 years and 8 months with the abbreviated procedure, which guarantees a reduction of one third of the sentence.

