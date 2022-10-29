Home News Genoa, Malagò inaugurates the sports section of the national emigration museum
News

Genoa, Malagò inaugurates the sports section of the national emigration museum

by admin
Genoa, Malagò inaugurates the sports section of the national emigration museum

Coni president Giovanni Malagò inaugurated the sports section of the National Museum of Italian Emigration in Genoa. Created to tell, through a multimedia path on three floors, how the theme of sport plays a central role in the life of emigrants.
From Boca Juniors and River Plate, both founded by Ligurian migrants, to Penarol, an Uruguayan formation that takes its name from a group of emigrants from Pinerolo (Turin), to the Brazilians of Palmeiras, which was initially called “Italian gym” passing through protagonists of the sports of the ‘900 such as the runner Juan Manuel Fangio or the cyclist Nino Borsari, protagonist in Australia.

See also  On Matterhorn and Mont Blanc the climbs were suspended due to drought

You may also like

Seeking Technology: Continue to Create Core Technology Innovative...

Treviso, runs with a knife in his pocket...

The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo opened...

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist...

Pd, the assembly elected Liva as the new...

37 new cases of local asymptomatic infection risk...

Auronzo in Winter, count on health: the slopes...

Putian City Response to New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic...

Final rush for the undersecretaries, Meloni wants to...

Hongkou District Government Party Group (Expanded) Meeting was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy