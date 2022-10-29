Coni president Giovanni Malagò inaugurated the sports section of the National Museum of Italian Emigration in Genoa. Created to tell, through a multimedia path on three floors, how the theme of sport plays a central role in the life of emigrants.

From Boca Juniors and River Plate, both founded by Ligurian migrants, to Penarol, an Uruguayan formation that takes its name from a group of emigrants from Pinerolo (Turin), to the Brazilians of Palmeiras, which was initially called “Italian gym” passing through protagonists of the sports of the ‘900 such as the runner Juan Manuel Fangio or the cyclist Nino Borsari, protagonist in Australia.