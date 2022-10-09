A 42-year-old man with psychiatric problems killed his 77-year-old father by hitting him with a knife. The murder took place in the late afternoon in the house in via Novella on the heights of Genova Prà.

The man was being followed by Voltri’s Mental Health specialists. The murderer’s sister called for help.

The agents of the Volanti and the investigators of the Mobile Squad of the Genoa police station intervened on the spot. The 42-year-old was arrested. The victim was called Francesco Evangelista, the murderer Claudio. His son allegedly attacked his father after a fight for futile reasons.

The tragedy was over in seconds. The call to 118 is at 18.59 and it was she was the man’s sister who called, the auto-medical arrived at 19.14 together with the ambulance, preceding the arrival of the police at 19.25

Death would be brought about by a single stab wound to the heart. The attempt to revive the victim by the doctors and 118 operators was useless. The man was arrested. The magistrate on duty and the medical examiner are expected on the spot for the legal remarks.