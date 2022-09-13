They argue that their civil liability is null and void. Translated: in case of conviction of our former managers or accused employees, we must not be the ones to compensate the civil parties admitted in the maxi trial on the collapse of Ponte Morandi. After having already negotiated in relation to its administrative position, Autostrade per l’Italia and the former sister company that dealt with checks and maintenance, Spea, through their lawyers this morning at the hearing filed briefs in support of their thesis.