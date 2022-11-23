Open the front door and find a wild boar placidly asleep on the doormat. This is what happened this morning to a family from Genoa, in via Poligono di Quezzi. The animal was apparently sleeping, he probably took refuge in the door because he was not in good health. The man called the local police, the regional guards were notified for the capture of the animal.
See also Russia's increasing number of confirmed cases exceeds 22,000, with people ordering prostheses, pretending to be pregnant, and avoiding vaccination against allergies | Russia | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina Technology