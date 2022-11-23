Home News Genoa, opens the door and finds a wild boar asleep on the doormat
Genoa, opens the door and finds a wild boar asleep on the doormat

Genoa, opens the door and finds a wild boar asleep on the doormat

Open the front door and find a wild boar placidly asleep on the doormat. This is what happened this morning to a family from Genoa, in via Poligono di Quezzi. The animal was apparently sleeping, he probably took refuge in the door because he was not in good health. The man called the local police, the regional guards were notified for the capture of the animal.

